Fewer paps, ID checks: How Tiger Shroff firing incident has changed celebrity Diwali parties

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Bollywood celebrities and their Diwali parties are something fans look forward to every year. From which parties the stars are attending to who is hosting the celebrations and when, every detail grabs attention. The star-studded guest lists, inside photos, and glamorous outfits keep Bollywood fans and fashion watchers on their toes. This year, too, several star-studded gatherings are planned for late October and early November, but with a lot more precautions in place.
The Diwali parties are taking place amid heightened security concerns following the recent firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff. According to Hindustan Times, paparazzi were not invited to cover actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap’s Diwali party at their Mumbai home on Friday. Filmmaker Karan Johar, actors Sara Ali Khan and Twinkle Khanna, and producer Bhushan Kumar were among those who attended the bash. However, there was minimal media presence to capture the celebrities arriving at the venue.
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Paparazzo Pallav Paliwal said that security checks are also becoming stricter at high-profile events. “In fact, even for a recent big awards event, all of us were asked to get our Aadhaar card for entry. This is a good move, and one that is expected to be followed at all the Diwali parties too. We have only been told about Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party till now,” he said.
Producer Anand Pandit is expected to host a Diwali bash on October 30, with Kriti Sanon and Sidharth Malhotra among the expected guests. Kriti has also been hosting Diwali parties for the past few years. While she is reportedly planning a celebration this year as well, the date has yet to be confirmed.
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Producer Ramesh Taurani is expected to host his annual Diwali gathering on November 2. Salman Khan, who has often attended the celebrations, is likely to skip the party this year.
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are expected to host their Diwali celebration on November 3.
Fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party is scheduled for November 5 and is expected to attract several prominent names from the film industry.
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Producer Ektaa Kapoor is expected to host a Diwali gathering on November 7. Actor Yuvika Chaudhary is also reportedly planning a party, although the date has yet to be confirmed.
Not everyone is planning to host a celebration this season. Actor Dia Mirza Rekhi, who hosted an intimate gathering last year, will not be throwing a Diwali party this time. Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, who hosted a bash in 2025, has also confirmed that he will not be hosting a party this year.