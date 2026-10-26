Fewer paps, ID checks: How Tiger Shroff firing incident has changed celebrity Diwali parties

Bollywood celebrities and their Diwali parties are something fans look forward to every year. From which parties the stars are attending to who is hosting the celebrations and when, every detail grabs attention. The star-studded guest lists, inside photos, and glamorous outfits keep Bollywood fans and fashion watchers on their toes. This year, too, several star-studded gatherings are planned for late October and early November, but with a lot more precautions in place.

The Diwali parties are taking place amid heightened security concerns following the recent firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff. According to Hindustan Times, paparazzi were not invited to cover actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap’s Diwali party at their Mumbai home on Friday. Filmmaker Karan Johar, actors Sara Ali Khan and Twinkle Khanna, and producer Bhushan Kumar were among those who attended the bash. However, there was minimal media presence to capture the celebrities arriving at the venue.