From AD to lead: How Shobhinaw Satyaa landed role of Neem Karoli Baba in Hanuman Ansh

Vishal Chaturvedi’s devotional drama Hanuman Ansh, starring Shobhinaw Satyaa in the lead role of spiritual guru Neem Karoli Baba aka Maharaj ji, has now crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office. Made on a modest budget of nearly Rs 2 crore, it’s now amassed over 50 times, emerging as the most profitable Indian film of all time. The film has had quite a journey, having been reduced to 25 screens when it released last month, to growing weekly into a major box office phenomenon that continues even in its fifth weekend.

Hanuman Ansh has also had quite a journey even before its release during its production. Shobhinaw Satyaa was not signed as the lead actor initially, and entered the film only as the second assistant director (AD). In fact, even as an AD, he joined the team late, two days after the pre-production began on the film. That even invited the fury of the director, before he saw a glimpse of Neem Karoli Baba in Shobhinaw.

“When I saw him for the first time in my office, I went to scold him for joining two days late. But then I thought he looks like Maharaj ji, so it must be a blessing for us,” Vishal Chaturvedi told The Lallantop. It was not only him, but also several members of his crew who saw the uncanny similarity. “One day, my costume designer messaged me at 2:30-3 am that he’s ‘psyched’ that Shobhinaw looks exactly like Maharaj ji. I woke up and told them to calm down because it doesn’t happen that you replace an actor with someone else just because they look the part,” added the director.

But Shobhinaw’s uncanny similarity wasn’t only confined to only the looks, but also his demeanour. “Sobhinaw was very well-behaved. Everyone else in my team looked worried, but he always had a smile. He was always positive and focused towards the film,” pointed out Vishal, adding that it helped that Shobhinaw also remembered the whole script since they’d rehearsed it for 15 days before the shoot commenced. Additionally, he also believed in Neem Karoli Baba, and had been involved in Hanuman bhakti for a while.

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When Shobhinaw Satyaa became Neem Karoli Baba

When the actor, who was initially signed to play Neem Karoli Baba in Hanuman Ansh, got unwell, Shobhinaw Satyaa came to the rescue. “Sir (Chaturvedi) took a courageous decision. Since he’s more experienced, he knows many films get shelved in such situations. There was a time when even I thought this film wouldn’t be made, but sir insisted he wants to make the film for Baba. So, it’s always been a miracle for me,” Satyaa told the publication.

Given the situation and Shobhinaw’s uncanny similarities with Neem Karoli Baba, Vishal Chaturvedi considered auditioning him. But he first took permission from the first AD, given it was already a small AD team of only three people. Once he got a go-ahead, the director gave Satyaa a disclaimer that in case he isn’t selected for the part, he shouldn’t feel bad.

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“I took him to the Chitrakoot Ghat of the Mandakini river. It’s the same ghat where Tulsidas spent a lot of time writing. We took a boat ride from there, and did the audition for more than four hours. By the end of the audition, he just got the comic timing right for the “Han, baba ji” scene with the widow that comes after the interval. I didn’t have to test him after that,” recalled the filmmaker.

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Vishal Chaturvedi claimed that Shobhinaw Satyaa also met the three prerequisites they required for any actor to play Neem Karoli Baba — he’s a vegetarian, doesn’t drink, and doesn’t abuse. The filmmaker even kept the entire set vegetarian, and was himself on fruit diet for four-and-a-half months before the shoot.