‘Bhai had already spoken to everyone’: How Salman Khan stepped in during Remo D’Souza’s heart attack, recalls wife

Lizelle D’Souza opens up about the day Remo D’Souza suffered a heart attack, the role of an Apple Watch, and Salman Khan’s immediate intervention to save him.

By: Entertainment Desk
5 min readNew DelhiFeb 13, 2026 01:09 PM IST
Salman KhanSalman Khan helped Remo D'souza. (Photo: Salman Khan/Remo/Instagram)
Make us preferred source on Google

In December 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic had slightly eased and the industry was slowly finding its footing again, choreographer-filmmaker Remo D’Souza suffered a major heart attack. The news sent shockwaves across the film fraternity. It was a fragile time — shoots had just begun resuming, shows with protocols in place were being planned, and life was cautiously inching back to normal. Remo was scheduled to shoot for Bigg Boss with Salman Khan that very day. But a series of unusual signs made him feel that something wasn’t right. When he finally reached the hospital, doctors confirmed he had suffered a heart attack. For Remo and his wife Lizelle, the moment was terrifying — but it also revealed the strength of the support system around them, including Salman Khan.

In an interview with Nayandeep Rakshit on his YouTube channel, Lizelle recalled the harrowing day. “He was lying down in the gym and then sat in the lift. It felt unusual. When I asked him, he said it felt like something was stuck in his chest. I started analysing what he had eaten for breakfast. I even put my Apple Watch on his wrist — it showed ‘inconclusive’. Then I asked him, ‘Remo, do you want to go to the hospital?’ For the first time, he said, ‘Yes.’ And we left immediately. He was supposed to shoot for Bigg Boss that day.”

Lizelle admitted she initially thought it would be a routine check-up. “I assumed they would take some blood samples and send him home. I was even on a call when the doctor came and said, ‘Ma’am, it’s a heart attack.’ I just looked at him and said, ‘What?’”

The news spread quickly. “By the time it was out, I called Salman Bhai because of the Bigg Boss shoot. Bhai called me back — he had already spoken to everyone at the hospital.”

Known to be strong and independent, Lizelle suddenly felt vulnerable.

ALSO READ | Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case Highlights: Hearing adjourned to Monday; Delhi HC says Rajpal promised to pay Rs 9 cr on 2 dozen occasions, failed to do so

“I am usually a very strong girl. But at that moment, I felt so small. Everyone talking around you just becomes noise because one wrong decision can change everything. We first thought it might be COVID, but it wasn’t. Bhai was constantly on call. And when I looked at Remo, he was laughing.”

Story continues below this ad

She was stunned. “I asked him, ‘What are you laughing at? They are saying you have had a heart attack!’ He just kept laughing. I think he couldn’t process it.”

Before he was wheeled into the operation theatre, she told him firmly, “You won’t let me down.” “And he said, ‘I won’t.’”

In a separate podcast with Mukesh Chhabra, Remo described what he experienced physically. “I felt uneasy after stretching, and the pain just wouldn’t go away. I started feeling nauseous, and my wife insisted we go to the hospital.” Explaining his reaction at the hospital, he said, “I was laughing because I couldn’t understand how a fitness freak like me could have a heart attack.”

He also revealed how Salman Khan stayed connected throughout the ordeal. “There’s a reason why he is so loved. He has a golden heart.”

Story continues below this ad

ALSO READ | Rajpal Yadav Cheque Bounce Case Highlights: Hearing adjourned to Monday; Delhi HC says Rajpal promised to pay Rs 9 cr on 2 dozen occasions, failed to do so

In September last year, Remo reflected on the life-altering episode in a heartfelt note. “I have been dancing all my life. But my heart skipped a beat when I went to the hospital five years ago because I wasn’t feeling quite well — as it turned out, I suffered a major heart attack. I was rushed into surgery, but wondered how I even managed to make it to the hospital if this was so serious.”

He credited his disciplined lifestyle for saving his life. “According to my doctor, that was possible because I have been loyal to my fitness journey. If it was anyone else, he said, they wouldn’t have made it. That hit me hard.”

Since then, Remo has become an advocate for heart health and regular movement. On World Heart Day, he shared: “Going back to this moment is never easy, but I’m grateful for a second chance. I’d like to use this important moment around World Heart Day (29 September), by @worldheartfederation, to remind all of us to look after our hearts. The easiest way to get your blood flowing is through movement.”

Story continues below this ad

What began as an ordinary day meant for a television shoot turned into a life-altering reminder — that even the fittest among us must listen when the body whispers before it screams.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Farhan Akhtar's never-ending road of return to direction: Jee Le Zaraa delays, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh quitting Don 3
Farhan Akhtar's return to direction is stalled after Ranveer Singh walks out of Don 3.
Rajpal Yadav's lawyer claims Rs 2.5 crore paid in cheque bounce case; Govind Namdev says Bollywood doesn't support in 'tough times'
Rajpal Yadav
Tu Yaa Main movie review: Adarsh Gourav stays watchable as Shanaya Kapoor faces the real danger in Gen Z coded disaster movie
Tu Yaa Main movie review
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar openly sold for Rs 50 in Pakistan piracy market
Dhurandhar
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
m k stalin
Rs 5,000 before sunrise: Stalin makes early morning move to rewrite Tamil Nadu’s election script
Epstein files fallout: Priyanka demands Puri’s resignation
Epstein files fallout: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demands Hardeep Puri’s resignation
Farhan Akhtar's return to direction is stalled after Ranveer Singh walks out of Don 3.
Farhan Akhtar's never-ending road of return to direction: Jee Le Zaraa delays, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh quitting Don 3
Rajpal Yadav
Rajpal Yadav's lawyer claims Rs 2.5 crore paid in cheque bounce case; Govind Namdev says Bollywood doesn't support in 'tough times'
Shanghai road collapse
Massive sinkhole swallows Shanghai road near metro site, viral CCTV captures terrifying moment
autorickshaw driver's daughter travels with him
This autorickshaw driver's daughter always travels with him; the reason has moved thousands
AUS vs ZIM LIVE Score Updates: Follow Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 match live.
Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: ZIM face depleted AUS, eye massive upset
Following the stampede during RCB’s victory parade, both the state government and the BCCI revoked all permissions for hosting matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium. (File Photo)
RCB given Karnataka state government nod to play IPL 2026 matches at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium
India-US deal could have been a moment missed. It is a moment seized
As world adjusts to US power politics, India’s task is to secure market access, investment
The inscription cited in the research on Tamil in Egypt.
How Tamil, Sanskrit and Prakrit names ended up on the walls of Egyptian Pharaohs’ tombs
rasgulla, GI tags, what are GI tags, Indian sweets with GI tags
What’s in a name? From rasgulla to champagne, why authenticity matters
As AI adoption accelerates, India is rapidly expanding its data centre capacity to meet rising enterprise and cloud demand. (Image Credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
‘There is a lot of AI demand from enterprises…will start seeing localisation of infrastructure: Lenovo's top executives on why India is becoming the top AI destination
Must Read
Australia vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: ZIM face depleted AUS, eye massive upset
AUS vs ZIM LIVE Score Updates: Follow Australia vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 match live.
RCB given Karnataka state government nod to play IPL 2026 matches at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium
Following the stampede during RCB’s victory parade, both the state government and the BCCI revoked all permissions for hosting matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium. (File Photo)
What's wrong with Sanju Samson? The answer is in his feet
India's Sanju Samson scored 22 off 8 against Namibia during T20 World Cup 2026 game in New Delhi. (PHOTO: AP)
‘There is a lot of AI demand from enterprises…will start seeing localisation of infrastructure: Lenovo's top executives on why India is becoming the top AI destination
As AI adoption accelerates, India is rapidly expanding its data centre capacity to meet rising enterprise and cloud demand. (Image Credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
Google Photos may finally fix its most annoying sharing hurdle with a new ‘Copy’ button
The feature works similar to the system-wide copy and paste buttons on Android.
Big-screen foldables may grab 65% market share in 2026, flip phones to decline
With Apple's entry in the segment, large-screen foldables may get a huge boost.
What’s in a name? From rasgulla to champagne, why authenticity matters
rasgulla, GI tags, what are GI tags, Indian sweets with GI tags
Advertisement
Feb 13: Latest News
Advertisement