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‘She spat chicken into his hand 20 times’: How Salman Khan shocked Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor
Veteran actor Manoj Bakshi recently opened up about his experience of working with Salman Khan in Bajrangi Bhaijaan.
Despite his tough on-screen persona, Salman Khan is often described by his co-stars as warm and considerate off camera. In a recent interview, Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor Manoj Bakshi, who played Qureshi in the 2015 film, recalled a touching gesture Salman made for child actor Harshaali Malhotra during the shoot of the film. He also shared how Salman went out of his way to arrange a film screening for the cast and crew of Bajrangi Bhaijaan.
During a chat with Vaarun Tiwari, Manoj Bakshi recalled an incident from the sets of Bajrangi Bhaijaan that, according to him, reflected Salman Khan’s compassionate nature. “We were shooting for Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and that little girl (Harshaali Malhotra) had to eat chicken. Kabir Khan sir asked her to eat one piece excitedly and smile while eating. If she got a big piece in her mouth and couldn’t smile while chewing, she had to spit chicken shreds then and there. Salman took it in his hand at least 20 times. It’s not even his own kid and he is getting the food spat in his hand. Think of it however you want, he is great even despite being a star,” he said.
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The veteran actor also recalled another anecdote when the film’s entire unit went to watch a film together. “When we were shooting for Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Dolly Ki Doli had released during that time. Salman said that I will show the film to the entire unit. Everyone went together to watch the film. Salman was also there. When we were about to go out, his bodyguards asked us to stay inside,” Manoj shared.
He continued, “The news had spread that Salman is inside and fans surrounded the entire theatre and they wanted to meet him. They said that they would start with stone pelting if Salman doesn’t meet them. He went outside, met all of them, and then they all went away. There’s so much craze for him. The aura thing is felt because there are so many people walking with him.”
When asked about Salman Khan‘s ‘Dabangg’ image, Manoj Bakshi shared, “I told Salman that the Dabang image is politically correct for him, but he is not that kind of a man. He is a very sweet person. Even if he likes the simplest of men, he can do anything for them. Shah Rukh still thinks with his mind, but Salman listens to his heart.”
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