‘She spat chicken into his hand 20 times’: How Salman Khan shocked Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor

Despite his tough on-screen persona, Salman Khan is often described by his co-stars as warm and considerate off camera. In a recent interview, Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor Manoj Bakshi, who played Qureshi in the 2015 film, recalled a touching gesture Salman made for child actor Harshaali Malhotra during the shoot of the film. He also shared how Salman went out of his way to arrange a film screening for the cast and crew of Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

During a chat with Vaarun Tiwari, Manoj Bakshi recalled an incident from the sets of Bajrangi Bhaijaan that, according to him, reflected Salman Khan’s compassionate nature. “We were shooting for Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and that little girl (Harshaali Malhotra) had to eat chicken. Kabir Khan sir asked her to eat one piece excitedly and smile while eating. If she got a big piece in her mouth and couldn’t smile while chewing, she had to spit chicken shreds then and there. Salman took it in his hand at least 20 times. It’s not even his own kid and he is getting the food spat in his hand. Think of it however you want, he is great even despite being a star,” he said.