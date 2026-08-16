‘She doesn’t know’: How Rajkumar Santoshi hid Aishwarya Rai’s villainous twist in Khakee

One of the most effective twists in Hindi cinema this millennium comes in Rajkumar Santoshi’s 2004 neo-noir action thriller Khakee, when Aishwarya Rai’s character Mahalakshmi turns against her team of police officers to side with her love interest, Ajay Devgn’s Yashwant Angre. However, Santoshi revealed recently that he didn’t reveal Aishwarya’s character arc to her for the longest time during the shoot.

Why Rajkumar Santoshi didn’t tell Aishwarya Rai

Despite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan being “a very good family friend”, Rajkumar Santoshi said he initially did not reveal the full arc of her character in Khakee to the actress.

In an interaction with Galatta Plus, Santoshi said, “Whenever a lead character is portraying a negative role, they always have a backstory justifying them. Like their mother was cruel.” However, he argued that wasn’t the case in Khakee. “There’s no justification. She (Aishwarya’s character Mahalakshmi) is bad. Period,” he added.