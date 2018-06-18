Here’s how Race 3 actor Salman Khan bagged his debut film Biwi Ho Toh Aisi

Salman Khan with Renu Arya in Biwi Ho To Aisi. Salman Khan with Renu Arya in Biwi Ho To Aisi.

If you have had the privilege to watch the unrecognizable Salman Khan in Biwi Ho Toh Aisi, well then, we don’t blame you for having had zero faith in bhai’s acting capabilities. Thankfully, his outing was considered as an apprenticeship and Maine Pyar Kiya was his debut film for the records. But the Race 3 star has an interesting story to tell about how he bagged Biwi Ho Toh Aisi.

While talking about his long career at the launch of Dus Ka Dum, Salman mentioned Biwi Ho Toh Aisi, and then went on to share a fun tale around it. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan star shared that he had met the writer-director of the film J.K. Bihari a couple of years back, and Salman asked him why he chose him for Biwi Ho Toh Aisi.

“Bihariji told me that he had approached numerous actors, big and small for the role but all of them refused it, as they did not like something or the other about the part. He was completely frustrated and one fine day, while he was at his garage turned office, he told his team that the next idiot to walk in would be signed for the film. And that idiot was me,” shared Salman.

He further added, “On the other hand, I had gotten ready for the audition so nicely. I knew he used to sit at the garage beside the building; so I entered in full speed and style. I thought I was signed because of that, not knowing what Bihariji had in his mind.”

The 1988 film starred Rekha, Farooq Shaikh and Bindu in lead roles, while Salman played Farooq’s younger brother. Though he did not have much to do in Biwi Ho Toh Aisi, the superstar’s fans do remember his part quite well. After a year, Salman had his breakthrough with Maine Pyar Kiya and was hailed as the new Bollywood sensation overnight. Even after almost three decades, his ‘Prem’ is still considered as the epitome of the perfect man and has been reprised by him in other films like Hum Aapke Hain Koun, Hum Saath Saath Hai and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

At the same event, while talking about his big jump from movies to TV, Salman said, “In 2008, when the show (Dus Ka Dum) came to me, I had a very negative image in public. And I was indeed scared to show my original personality. But then I made my debut and from then I have realised that it is the most powerful medium.”

Further stating that television got him a newfound stardom, he shared a heartwarming incident, “I was shooting for Wanted in Panvel and as usual I was out for a run. That farmhouse has been there from the time Maine Pyar Kiya released but suddenly I had an old lady come up to me and say, ‘Dus Ka Dum ho na?’. And during those eight kilometers of run, the entire town was clicking pictures saying ‘Dus Ka Dum’. I really felt great that day and I also realised that people have forgotten my characters Prem, Raja, Arjun Samir and now know me by my real name.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App