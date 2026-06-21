How Om Puri’s craft stopped Raaj Kumar from insulting him on film sets

Legendary actor Om Puri enjoyed a career spanning more than four decades. Starting out as a character actor, he went on to carve a niche for himself with his powerful performances. However, his journey to success was far from easy. In a recent conversation with Hindi Rush, Om’s ex-wife Seema Kapoor spoke about the struggles he faced in the early years of his career and how his talent eventually earned the respect of even the industry’s most intimidating stars.

Om Puri’s struggling days

Talking about the early days of Om Puri, Seema Kapoor said, “He faced challenges. When you are new, the seniors are not nice to you. People are egoistic about their money, name and fame, so they target the new person. They humiliate you in different ways. Sometimes you ignore, and sometimes you fight. Even he went through those challenges. When he became a star, he never behaved like that with his juniors, never misbehaved with them.”