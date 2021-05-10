How Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi’s hush-hush wedding left Yuvraj Singh upset

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are considered among the most favourite Bollywood pairs who continue to push couple goals. From breaking stereotypes to bringing up their daughter Mehr, Neha and Angad have no qualms about living their life in the media glare. The two celebrate their third wedding anniversary today.

We know how Neha and Angad had announced their wedding three years back, leaving fans surprised. Neha, who was already three months pregnant, confessed she always wanted to get married in an Anand Karaj, wearing baby pink.

A lot of personal stuff about their friendship-turned-relationship-turned-marriage was revealed by Angad Bedi, who appeared as a guest on Neha’s podcast show No Filter Neha season 3.

Speaking about how he had to do the humongous task of confessing his love for Neha and also that she was carrying her child, to Neha’s parents back in the day, Angad shared on the show, “Considering that you (Neha) didn’t want to break the news that you were expecting, so we had to tell them (Neha’s parents) that we need to get married and we love each other. I was extremely nervous because that was the judgement day, technically. To break the news to your parents, I really had cold feet, as clearly it was not going to come from you (Neha). Everything had to come for me. I had to really man up and speak. I just had to blurt it out and see the reaction.”

Neha and Angad also shared how their sudden marriage plan upset even some of their close friends, including cricketer Yuvraj Singh. Angad said on the show, “My best friend did share an Instagram post very recently on Friendship Day (now dated 2018) and I read that post. Yuvi’s quote was something like – just my take on people and who I thought were friends, after the experience, I would like to say I love my dogs more. Something like that, I just thought it was a bit immature. But he is entitled to his opinion so it’s fine. It was my fault and I say this very openly that I should’ve given him more time but then unfortunately for us the decision making was so sudden. He has his reasons to be upset and I really love him but if you want to say what our relationship is right now, yes, it’s not the same and I hope in due course it does get better because I miss him. He’s a dear friend of mine.”

Neha, on her part had told Humans of Bombay, “I always fell back on Angad for support. He lived a bachelor life and he knew the one place he could always stop for unreasonable demands of home food day or night was my place. We became close friends – there was no facade, no judgements and no attempts to impress one another. Well, no attempts to impress on my part! In fact, he was the first call I made after a major heartbreak and he talked me through it. Of course, I’m sure there was a hidden motive!” She also revealed in the post that it was filmmaker and her good friend Karan Johar who played cupid, when he took the two of them in one corner during a party and screamed “Can you not see this?! Are you blind?”

Neha has been part of MTV Roadies as one of its gang leaders ever since its season 14 (2016). Her audio celebrity talk show No Filter Neha recently aired its fifth season.

Angad, on the other hand, was recently seen in ZEE5 show Mum Bhai. His last Bollywood film was Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which released on Netflix last year.