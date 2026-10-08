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How Neelam Kothari played cupid for Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan: ‘Both were my fans’
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan once told Neelam Kothari that she was one of the reasons why he got married to Gauri Khan. Read to know the reason.
Before Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan tied the knot in 1991, they love story had its own special moments. One of them was veteran actor Neelam Kothari, who became the unexpected cupid in their relationship back in the day. During her appearance in Indian Idol earlier, Neelam revealed that SRK once told her how she unknowingly played an important role in them getting married.
During an episode of the singing reality show, she revealed that the celebrity couple were her fans and used to watch Neelam’s films together. “A few months back, Shah Rukh was telling me, ‘You know, Neelam, one of the reasons Gauri and I got married is because of you.’ He told me that when I was doing films, he was a big fan, and Gauri was also a big fan,” she shared.
The actor continued, “Both of them used to watch my films together, and that’s how the romance started. They went to watch my films together, and I didn’t even know about it. So one of the reasons Shah Rukh and Gauri are together is because of me.”
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Neelam Kothari Soni was one of the most popular faces of Hindi cinema since her debut in the 1980s. She featured in several hit films like Love 86, Khudgarz, Hatya, Paap Ki Duniya, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Mitti Aur Sona, and Ghar Ka Chiraag. The actress went on to make a guest appearance in Shah Rukh’s iconic 1998 movie, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan got married on October 25, 1991 and have three children – Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Neelam Kothari has returned to the film industry with OTT shows like Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and Masaba Masaba. She also played the role of Kriti Malhotra in the web series Made in Heaven.
On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s King. Also starring his daughter Suhana, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Rani Mukerji, the action entertainer is set to hit the theatres on December 24, this year.
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