How Neelam Kothari played cupid for Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan: ‘Both were my fans’

Before Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan tied the knot in 1991, they love story had its own special moments. One of them was veteran actor Neelam Kothari, who became the unexpected cupid in their relationship back in the day. During her appearance in Indian Idol earlier, Neelam revealed that SRK once told her how she unknowingly played an important role in them getting married.

During an episode of the singing reality show, she revealed that the celebrity couple were her fans and used to watch Neelam’s films together. “A few months back, Shah Rukh was telling me, ‘You know, Neelam, one of the reasons Gauri and I got married is because of you.’ He told me that when I was doing films, he was a big fan, and Gauri was also a big fan,” she shared.