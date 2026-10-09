How Nana Patekar once helped Shah Rukh Khan get out of jail: ‘He was very sweet’

Shah Rukh Khan shared a close bond with Nana Patekar. Following his death, Shah Rukh paid an emotional tribute to him on X, recalling their first meeting, the advice he received and the affection they shared. Years ago, SRK had also spoken about how Nana helped him get out of jail after a confrontation with a journalist landed him behind bars.

Speaking at Tehelka’s Think 2012 event, Shah Rukh recounted the incident, which took place in the early years of his career, shortly after his marriage to Gauri Khan. The actor admitted that his anger over a magazine report had led him to behave in ways he later regretted.

Why Shah Rukh Khan was arrested

Shah Rukh Khan recalled that a magazine had published a report suggesting he had been romantically involved with a co-star. The story upset Gauri Khan, whom he had known since she was 14, and he decided to confront the journalist responsible.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Shah Rukh said, “I had just got married. She was about 22, and for her, this guy was becoming a movie star. She was worried about what movie stars supposedly do apart from acting.”

The actor contacted the journalist to question her about the story, but her response only made him angrier.

“She said, ‘Shah Rukh, it’s a joke.’ I said, ‘But it’s not funny, lady. Do you hear me talking and laughing?’” he recalled.

Shah Rukh admitted that he then went to the journalist’s house and confronted the people there. He was carrying a kukri that his father-in-law, an army officer, had gifted him at his wedding to Gauri.

Story continues below this ad

“My father-in-law had told me, ‘Son, make sure you protect my daughter.’ Nobody was saying anything to his daughter, but I thought this was a good weapon, and it was sanctioned by the Indian Army,” he said.

The confrontation escalated when Shah Rukh Khan threatened a young man by placing the kukri between his legs. Looking back at his actions, the actor acknowledged how inappropriate his behaviour had been.

“I looked at his parents and said, ‘I’m going to cut him up.’ The poor old couple were just sitting there. They didn’t understand why this gentleman was behaving like this,” he recalled.

The incident eventually led to his arrest. Shah Rukh admitted, “I behaved really badly, and I was jailed.”

Story continues below this ad

ALSO READ: Nana Patekar death: Tanushree Dutta says ‘spoke from my perspective’, cine body calls her out

How Nana Patekar helped Shah Rukh Khan get out of jail

Shah Rukh Khan recalled that he thought the confrontation was over, only for the police to arrive the following evening while he was shooting for Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa.

“The cops came, and they were very sweet. They talked to me and took pictures with me. Then they said, ‘Sir has called you.’ So I said, ‘Yeah, yeah, of course, I’ll come,’” he recalled.

However, the actor was taken into custody after 6 pm and could not secure bail immediately. He also remembered being allowed to make one phone call from the lockup. Instead of contacting his family, friends or lawyer, Shah Rukh called the guy he had confronted and threatened him again.

Story continues below this ad

“He put me in a lockup and said I was allowed to make one phone call. That’s when I realised I was cut out to be a Hindi film hero because, instead of making that one phone call to my family, friends or lawyer, I called the guy who had reported me,” he said.

Shah Rukh Khan later admitted that the incident left him embarrassed and it affected Gauri Khan deeply.

“They took my fingerprints. I just felt very embarrassed, and I decided to change myself because my wife was very disturbed,” he recalled.

It was Nana Patekar who eventually helped him secure his release. Shah Rukh said, “Nana Patekar got me out of jail, finally, and he was very sweet. On a weekend, there was an evening court that gives you bail.”

Story continues below this ad

Shah Rukh and Nana had worked together in Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, directed by Aziz Mirza and released in 1992.

Nana Patekar on his bond with Shah Rukh Khan

Nana Patekar had also spoken about his equation with Shah Rukh Khan in a conversation with The Lallantop. He recalled that the superstar continued to greet him warmly despite the years that had passed since their professional association.

“Even today, he meets me with so much love. People forget, but he didn’t forget. I really like that kid,” Nana said.

Shah Rukh’s tribute to Nana Patekar

Following Nana Patekar’s death, Shah Rukh Khan took to X to share an emotional tribute, remembering him as a mentor, teacher, critic and friend.

Story continues below this ad

Recalling their first meeting, he wrote, “When I first met him, out of awe and awkwardness I fiddled with my hair. He slapped my hand away and said, ‘Hero ki tarah baal mat bana… tu actor hai!’”

Describing Nana’s straightforward nature and unique way of showing affection, Shah Rukh added, “He didn’t flatter you. He didn’t tell you what you wanted to hear. He told you what you needed to hear. That was Nana. Straightforward. Rough, honest and had the most beautiful smile.”

He also recalled their games of carrom and wished they had more time together. “I just wish we had time to have more conversations, another argument, another cup of tea and a game of carrom,” he wrote.

“May your soul rest in peace Nana and Allah bless you. The Heavens will be blessed to have you… a masterful actor and an unbeatable carrom champion. Love you and miss you dearly!! Too soon my Hero Actor! RIP,” concluded SRK.

Story continues below this ad

Nana Patekar died at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. He was cremated with full state honours at his farmhouse, popularly known as Nanachi Wadi, in Donje village near Pune, late Thursday night.