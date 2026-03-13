‘How much longer?’: Saif Ali Khan reveals son Taimur’s blunt question about when he’ll retire, secret to Bollywood’s work-life balance

For quite some time now, there has been an active discussion within the film industry about work–life balance and how many hours one should devote to a project. Recently, actor Saif Ali Khan spoke about the issue while appearing on a podcast hosted by his sister, Soha Ali Khan, alongside her husband, actor Kunal Kemmu. During the conversation, Saif shared how the topic had even come up in a discussion with his son. “’How much long are you planning to do this for?’ Which is something Tim (Taimur Ali Khan, his son) also asked me recently. I said I don’t know, as long as I can! Forever, it is my job! But they are like, ‘No!’”

‘It is possible to achieve work-life balance’

Saif went on to say that achieving work–life balance in the film industry is possible, citing examples from his own circle. “It is possible, and it helps if one is successful. I can name a few people, colleagues and friends of mine in this industry who have balanced it well. They start work at 7 am. The camera rolls at 9 am and they get a lot of work done in a day as well as see their children in the evening before they sleep. It is all a balance where one has a month or two of intensive work and then they are off for a while to make up for it.”

Listening to this, Kunal Kemmu also shared his perspective on the debate around working hours. According to him, actors who want greater control over their schedules should consider taking on additional responsibilities, such as producing their own projects. “You can work for eight hours or even four hours if you want, but then become the producer, put in your own money, and take that decision yourself. If you are the boss and decide to work for two hours a day, you’ll realise that the film won’t finish on time and the project will cost much more. You might end up losing money. It’s very easy to make these choices with someone else’s money.”

The conversation also turned to the challenges actors face when starting families at the peak of their careers. Responding to this, Kunal said, “But motherhood is usually something you plan. It doesn’t happen accidentally. You don’t become an accidental mother. You have to plan it right, your plan can’t affect the way the world is working.”

Saif Ali Khan called Kunal Kemmu a lovely and charming guy. Saif Ali Khan called Kunal Kemmu a lovely and charming guy.

Saif Ali Khan complimented Kunal Kemmu’s biceps

In the same chat, both Saif and Kunal reflected on their first meeting. Saif admitted that he could not recall exactly where they first met, but Kunal remembered it clearly. “It was a game of pool at a friend’s house. We played three sets. I was hoping to beat you guys, like, I’ll beat you in one game, but we lost 2–1. But I remember you complimented me on my biceps, so I was like, that’s a win-win.” Responding in humour, Saif asked, “How did I compliment you on your biceps? Did I say, “You have nice biceps.” To this Kunal replied, “yes you did.”

Kunal also spoke warmly about Saif, recalling how supportive he had been during the early days of his relationship with Soha. “He was very cool because when I was going through some trouble, I remember speaking to you about the troubles that I was having with her (Soha). And it was pretty much like my brother telling me what to do, as opposed to like the girl’s brother telling me. You were like, “Look, it’s like… it’s a roller coaster. You’ve decided to be on it. Either you can get off, or just enjoy the ride.” And it was sane advice. I was like, “Have you done this before? You seem like a pro at this.”

Also Read | ‘I’m actively working on Raajneeti 2’: Prakash Jha says it has always been tough to tell stories that challenge the status quo



Story continues below this ad

‘I was nervous about meeting Saif Ali Khan’

Both actors were also asked about their first impressions of each other. Saif described Kunal as a “lovely guy, warm and funny and charming, and a very good storyteller.” Kunal, meanwhile, admitted that he had been nervous when he first met Saif. “Because I was meeting this superstar and also I’m dating his sister, I hope he doesn’t kick my a**.” Saif quickly responded with a joke of his own, saying, “Not with those biceps.”

Kunal has been in a relationship with Soha since May 2000. The couple got engaged in July 2014 and married in a private ceremony in Mumbai on January 25, 2015. In September 2017, they welcomed their daughter, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.