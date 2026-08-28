How Mirzapur The Movie ties back to Mirzapur Season 1: Harshita Gaur explains

Actress Harshita Gaur played Dimpy Pandit, Guddu and Babloo Pandit’s sister, in the Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur. She is now gearing up for Mirzapur: The Movie which is set to hit screens next week. In an exclusive conversation with SCREEN, Harshita revealed that Mirzapur: The Movie has a major connection to two episodes in season one. She also spoke about Vikrant Massey being replaced by Jitendra Kumar in the film, why she initially turned down the project, and her real-life connection to Mirzapur.

‘When the film ends, you will see how it merges with the other seasons’

At Mirzapur: The Movie’s trailer launch, the makers said that even those who have not watched the series can watch the film without feeling disconnected. Talking about the movie, Harshita said, “People had never seen something like Mirzapur before, and they have been hooked. Every time we feel that now that it’s been three seasons, how will the audience react, they amaze us with their reaction. We didn’t feel like a movie could ever be made. The film has to go back to season 1, so the universe has to be kept in mind. This new universe is a block between episode 6 and episode 7 of season 1. When the film ends, you will see how it merges with the other seasons. Also, there are a few things that have been happening in characters’ lives that may have happened before the season existed. So you will connect the dots as to why something happened in season one based on what happened previously.”