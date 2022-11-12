scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 12, 2022

Hotstar shares supercut of Alia Bhatt’s Isha saying ‘Shiva’ in Brahmastra; can you guess the final count?

Ayan Mukerji's fantasy-drama Brahmastra made over Rs 430 crore at the box office, despite mixed reviews from critics and audiences.

Brahmastra has premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar on November 4.

The movie Brahmastra, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, inspired several internet memes. It all began with the lyric “love storiyan” from the song “Kesariya,” and came to a head with audiences laughing about how many times Alia’s character, Isha, called out the name ‘Shiva’ in the film.

Now that the film is available on streaming, Disney Plus Hotstar shared a video to help fans out. The video is a supercut of Isha saying ‘Shiva’ in the film, and it revealed that Isha called out to him a grand total of 103 times.

Earlier, Alia had reacted to this particular criticism, and had said in an interview with India Today, “People can literally play a drinking game based on the number of times I have said Shiva in the film.” Director Ayan Mukerji also opened up about it, and told India Today, “I think when I talk, I keep taking people’s names a lot, this is my habit. So that stayed in the script and came in the film as well.”

 

Ranbir also said that he and Alia questioned Ayan about why Isha had to say ‘Shiva’ so many times. “Ayan was very particular that when someone is in love, they have to enjoy saying the name of the person they love. And I think that makes sense,” he added. 

Brahmastra has grossed over Rs 430 crore at the worldwide box office. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy, Shah Rukh Khan, and Nagarjuna among others. Sequels are in development.

First published on: 12-11-2022 at 02:54:54 pm
