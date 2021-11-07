How Kiran Rao stood by Aamir Khan’s side after separation with Reena Dutta: ‘In that moment of trauma, her phone came’

Producer and acclaimed screenwriter Kiran Rao turns 48 today. Kiran, who was married to Aamir Khan for 16 years before they announced their separation earlier this year, began her career as an assistant director for the film Lagaan, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. In 2011, she scripted and directed the film Dhobi Ghat. She was also the second assistant director for Mira Nair’s Monsoon Wedding.

Aamir married Kiran in 2005, after divorcing his first wife Reena Dutta. Aamir and Kiran met on the sets of Lagaan. However, at the time there was no relationship between them as Aamir said that he just thought of her as one of the people in the unit. But here’s an interesting trivia for their fans, the earrings Aamir wore in Lagaan, belonged to Kiran. In an interview, Aamir revealed the story to PTI, “I did not know her very well. We had just met once or twice,” he said. “When I saw her earrings, I was like, ‘Yaar, ye earrings mujhe theek lag rahe hain'(they seem perfect). But Kiran said, ‘If it comes to continuity, you won’t have them’. I was like, ‘We will give you new ones. Let me try this.’ So she gave me her earrings and when I put them on, they were perfect,” he added. Later, Kiran revealed that she never got them back.

Soon, they became friends, and it was after his divorce with Reena, did Aamir turn to Kiran for support. “In that moment of trauma, her (Kiran Rao) phone came and I talked to her on the phone for half an hour. And when I put the phone down, I said, ‘My God! I feel so happy when I talk to her.’ It struck me in that instant that when I am talking to her I am so happy,” Aamir recalled to a Chinese News channel.

Aamir Khan had also noted the similarity between Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta, that both were ‘strong women’. He had said, “I like strong women. My first wife Reena, my second wife Kiran. So I like people who are strong, I don’t want to bring them down to women or men. I like people who are strong.”

During their appearance on the show, Koffee with Karan, Kiran Rao made many revelations. She mentioned that it was a challenge to fit into husband Aamir Khan’s life because the superstar was fragile and going through a tough phase post his separation with first wife Reena Dutta. Acknowledging that he fears losing his dear ones in life, Aamir jokingly said that he keeps asking Kiran once a month if she’s still attracted to him and if she ever gets thoughts of leaving him.

The two welcomed their first son Azad Rao Khan through surrogacy in 2011. Aamir has a daughter Ira and son Junaid from his first marriage with Reena Dutta.