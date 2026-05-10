How Kajol, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor are breaking the cycle of Bollywood dynasties

Mother’s Day 2026: In Bollywood, acting has long been seen as a generational profession, with film families passing their legacy from one generation to another. Several female actors in the industry grew up watching their own mothers balance stardom and family life, while some even witnessed them step away from the spotlight for their children. However, when it comes to their own kids entering the industry, many celebrity moms hold different perspectives, with some encouraging individuality and education first, while others remain protective about exposing their children to fame and public scrutiny at an early age.

This Mother’s Day, let’s look at such Bollywood moms and what they have shared about stardom and fame.

Tanuja-Kajol-Nysa

Kajol has often spoken about the lessons she learned from her mother, veteran actor Tanuja.

In an earlier interview, Kajol shared, “The biggest learning I have got from my mom was when she sat me down and told me you have to think for yourself, take responsibility for your actions and live with the consequences, whatever they may be. Credit or discredit, both are yours”.

In an another interactio, Kajol said, “My mother was the complete opposite of a controlling parent. She literally gave the name ‘rebel upbringing’ to me. I was a very differently brought up child. The most important thing that she passed down to me was, ‘You have to make your children think for themselves.'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

As a mother, Kajol has often expressed concern over the “harsh side of stardom,” noting that her and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa has been followed by paparazzi since she was a child, calling it “unfair.” Kajol praised Nysa for handling the public attention “with a lot more grace and dignity,” despite finding it “petrifying” in her earlier years.

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Talking about Nysa’s Bollywood debut, in an earlier interview, Kajol shared, “She’s 22 years old and has made up her mind that she’s not stepping into acting.”

Soni Razdan-Alia Bhatt-Raha Kapoor

Alia Bhatt too has expressed deep admiration for her mother, Soni Razdan, as an actor, describing her as a “sensitive” and “instinctive” performer. Alia has credited her mother’s passion and past struggles in the industry as inspiration, often calling herself her “biggest fan.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soni Razdan (@sonirazdan)

In an old interview with InStyle, Alia said that she was initially naive about her “privileged position.” She said, “I was aware that my family was in the movie industry. So I naturally was also more inclined towards it, but it’s not like my father ever spoke to me like, ‘Oh, the day you want to act, we will give you this movie.’ He never brought that up. Never. And, in fact, my mum struggled as an actor. Not many people know this. She was always looking for more work as an actor, she doesn’t feel like she got her acting due, and this is being married to a director and producer.”

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Alia Bhatt has previously revealed that she would love to see her daughter Raha Kapoor pursue sports instead of acting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Calling Raha “competitive and athletic,” Alia shared that her daughter’s energetic personality and natural drive already hint at a strong interest in sports.

Rather than encouraging Raha to follow the family’s Bollywood legacy, Alia emphasized the importance of letting children discover their own passions.

Neetu Kapoor-Riddhima Kapoor Sahni-Samara Sahni

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni recently became the oldest debutant of the Kapoor family as she made her acting debut with the Neetu Kapoor-starrer Daadi Ki Shaadi. In an interview with SCREEN, Riddhima opened up about facing the camera for the first time last year at the age of 45.

“Working with mom was incredibly special. I discovered how effortless and instinctive she is as an actor,” said Riddhima.

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In the film, Riddhima also shares screen space with her teenage daughter, Samara.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

Talking about her daughter Samara’s brief appearance in Daadi Ki Shaadi, Riddhima shared, “It’s a small but a very sweet appearance in the song. As a mother, it’s such a proud and emotional moment to see your child on screen.”

In the past, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has expressed mixed emotions about her daughter, Samara Sahni, navigating the world of stardom and social media fame. While recognising Samara’s passion for the spotlight, Riddhima has expressed concerns about the “ugly side” of public scrutiny. Riddhima once shared that she has advised Samara to keep her Instagram account private due to concerns about “creepy” online trolls and the negative aspects of fame.

Babita-Kareena Kapoor Khan-Taimur and Jeh

Kareena Kapoor Khan has often described her mother, Babita, as the “backbone” of her family, a “lioness,” and a self-dependent woman who managed everything for her daughters. She credits her mother for supporting Karisma’s career, managing their upbringing independently, and teaching her confidence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

As a mother too, Kareena has always been vocal about the upbringing of her kids. Kareena prioritises raising her sons, Taimur and Jeh, to be kind, grounded, and emotionally aware.

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Hema Malini-Esha Deol-Radhya and Miraya

Actor Esha Deol once opened up about how she had a normal childhood despite her parents, actors Hema Malini and Dharmendra being the biggest stars of their era. According to her, star kids were not given as much attention back then.

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In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Esha opened up about her childhood and said, “That time was very different, there was not so much importance given to it. We were never given importance. We went to school, we were treated very normally. I played a lot of sports for which we had to travel for state level, district level by train. I got permission to do all that and I loved it and no one really made me feel I am out of this world. No one really cared.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESHA DHARMENDRA DEOL (@imeshadeol)

She added, “I knew my parents are big stars and they have done amazing movies. I used to watch their movies. I used to like watching one movie of theirs everyday. That’s how I knew they were actors.”

Esha Deol prioritises her role as a mother to daughters Radhya and Miraya following her 2024 divorce from Bharat Takhtani, focusing on a grounded upbringing.

Esha Deol with her daughters Radhya and Miraya. Esha Deol with her daughters Radhya and Miraya.

Esha Deol prefers to keep her daughters, Radhya and Miraya, away from the spotlight to ensure a normal childhood.