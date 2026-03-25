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Chetak Screen Awards | How Juhi Chawla introduced Lata Mangeshkar at the 1995 Screen Awards: ‘The Nightingale of India’
Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, here’s a memorable moment from the 1995 edition of the awards, when Lata Mangeshkar won the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Chetak Screen Awards: Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, we look back at some of the most memorable moments from past editions of the awards. One such highlight came in 1995, when late playback singer Lata Mangeshkar was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Juhi Chawla stepped onto the stage to announce the winner and said, “Thank you for inviting me to do the honours. The lady in question hardly needs an introduction. She has done the nation proud. She’s the Nightingale of India. We proudly present Ms. Lata Mangeshkar.”
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The actress went on to add, “‘Aayega Aanewala,’ a mesmerizing Madhubala crooned in a magical voice. Half a century later, the voice has lost none of its magic. Today, Madhubala is a beautiful memory. But the voice still retains the freshness of the nascent ears. Five decades and about 30,000 songs later, it is still identified with leading ladies today. Be it the charming innocence of ‘Mere Khabon Mein Jo Aaye’ or the melancholic notes of ‘Pani Pani Re,’ the voice of Lata Mangeshkar continues to sing its way through our hearts and souls.”
“Ladies and gentlemen, tonight we’d like to honor the lady with that enchanting voice, Lata Mangeshkar. And presenting her the Lifetime Achievement Award is Sunil Dutt,” concluded Juhi.
Watch Lata Mangeshkar getting honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award:
In her brief and graceful acceptance speech, Lata Mangeshkar expressed heartfelt gratitude to her fans, music directors, lyricists, and fellow singers who had supported her throughout her journey. Known for her humility, Lata stated that in the last 52 years, whatever she achieved was because of the love of the audience.
Lata Mangeshkar shared the Lifetime Achievement Award honor with actor Dev Anand at the Screen Awards in 1995.