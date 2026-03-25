Chetak Screen Awards | How Juhi Chawla introduced Lata Mangeshkar at the 1995 Screen Awards: ‘The Nightingale of India’

Chetak Screen Awards: Ahead of the Chetak Screen Awards 2026, set to take place on April 5 in Mumbai, we look back at some of the most memorable moments from past editions of the awards. One such highlight came in 1995, when late playback singer Lata Mangeshkar was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Juhi Chawla stepped onto the stage to announce the winner and said, “Thank you for inviting me to do the honours. The lady in question hardly needs an introduction. She has done the nation proud. She’s the Nightingale of India. We proudly present Ms. Lata Mangeshkar.”

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