‘I think after I did my nose’: How Janhvi Kapoor got Sridevi’s nod for her Bollywood debut

Janhvi Kapoor made her film debut with Shashank Khaitan’s 2018 romantic drama Dhadak months after she lost her mother and legendary actor Sridevi. She’s maintained that Sridevi was reluctant to let her follow in her footsteps and become an actor. However, she warmed up to the idea gradually. In a recent interview with Galatta Tamil, Janhvi recalled the exact moment her mother approved of her entry into films.

Janhvi recalled the time when she confessed to her mother that she wanted to enter the film industry as an actor. Admitting Sridevi was taken aback, she later told her daughter, “Okay, but then you have to give your life to it!” She then quipped, “She was unsure before. But I think after I did my nose, she said, ‘Ya, there’s potential.'”

Janhvi Kapoor also confessed that going under the knife was a part of her growing up as well, because even Sridevi went through a nose surgery, which her daughter admitted was a “shift in all of our lives”. She’s often remarked that her relationship with beauty began under the influence and guidance of her mother.

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Janhvi on ridicule she faced for her surgery

Last year, while appearing on the chat show Two Much on Amazon Prime Video, Janhvi Kapoor opened up about going under the knife. “I think I’ve been very intelligent, conservative, and proper about what I’ve done. Of course, I’ve had the guidance of my mom and everything,” she confessed. But she also warned young girls from falling prey to faulty beauty standards set by social media.

“I saw this other video the other day, where some doctors, or some self-proclaimed doctors, were like, ‘Let’s do a review of everything that this person has done to their face.’ And they had my picture come up, and they said things like some buffalo plasty or something, I don’t know what,” said Janhvi, referring to her cosmetic procedures.

Not just Janhvi Kapoor

Sridevi not only guided Janhvi Kapoor with her cosmetic makeover, but also her husband and veteran producer Boney Kapoor. Last year, on a podcast with Chanda Kochhar, Boney revealed that Sridevi once persuaded him to visit the hospital to get donor hair. “I used to think at that time, ‘When I have Sri with me, why do I need to put hair? I won’t get a more beautiful girl than her’,” said the producer.

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However, a couple of years ago, he did get a hair transplant done and even lost 14 kg of weight. Taking his late wife’s advice that he should lose weight first before getting a hair transplant, Boney did exactly that. But in a recent episode of chat show Koffee with Karan season 9 on JioHotstar, Janhvi revealed that her father got paid to undergo the hair transplant.