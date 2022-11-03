How Hrithik Roshan celebrated girlfriend Saba Azad’s birthday: Romantic picnic, intense workout and cake-cutting ceremony. See inside photos

Actor Saba Azad shared an emotional note for her boyfriend, actor Hrithik Roshan for putting together “strange fruit of a plan” for her birthday. The couple have been in a relationship for the past year, and after initially ducking paps, they indulged in social media PDA and made public appearances confirming their relationship.

Saba shared a video with special moments from her birthday, which included a hard work-out at the gym, receiving gifts and flowers from close friends, a picnic with Hrithik, and a small cake-cutting ceremony with just him.

Saba captioned her post, “I like my birthdays to be quiet. More often than not you’ll find me doing seemingly mundane things on the day, I don’t quite remember when I began doing this but now it seems like the norm. Don’t get me wrong, I love me a good party, so long as I can get a day to do this first. For me my birthday is a microcosm of what I would want my days on earth to be like – a good day is one in which I spend some time learning something new, in which I move my body, take time to nourish my mind, good food always features heavily on such a day and of course spend time with those I love. Thank you Ro ♥️ for beautifully putting together my strange fruit of a plan. And thank you all of you who reached out with love, kind words and flowers – my house looks like a garden in spring and my heart is full.”

On the work front, Saba recently wrapped up the shoot of her film Minimum. The actor shot to fame with the series Rocket Boys, which starred Jim Sarbh. She played the fictionalised version of Homi Bhabha’s love interest, Parwana Irani.