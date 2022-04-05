How Divya Bharti spent hours before her untimely death at 19

Actor Divya Bharti, who would have been 48 today, was known for her charming screen presence and lovely looks. The actor’s professional life was starting to soar when she unfortunately passed away in 1993 on this date.

While there have been numerous conspiracy theories surrounding her untimely death (she was only 19), it’s safe to say that the cause of death was an accident. Divya fell to her death from the balcony of her fifth floor apartment in Mumbai. The actor had just returned from a shoot in Chennai and was scheduled to meet fashion designer Neeta Lulla at the former’s residence regarding her upcoming feature Andolan.

Neeta arrived with her husband Shyam; everyone had been drinking. Divya’s house help Amrita had been frying some snacks for the guests while talking to her employer even as guests enjoyed a bit of television. In the middle of this, Divya went ahead and sat on the ledge of the balcony. But as she turned around, the actor lost her balance and fell to the floor. She was reportedly breathing when the paramedics arrived, but soon succumbed to her fatal injuries.

Immediately after her death, conspiracy theories took over. While some claimed it was a murder, others tagged it a suicide. Since this was the time when underworld money was often said to be used in film production, there were claims it was their handiwork.

Later, dismissing all the rumours around his daughter’s death, Divya’s father is reported to have said in a statement, “There was no question of suicide or murder. Yes, she did drink a bit but how much can you drink in half an hour? And she was not depressed. She was the kind to give you depression! It was an accident. She sat on the ledge, lost her balance and fell. Sadly, all flats had grills except hers. Cars would always be parked below but that night there was not a single one. She fell directly on the ground.”

Divya Bharti is remembered for working in films like Vishwatma, Shola Aur Shabnam, and Deewana among more. Many of her films were incomplete at the time of her death — Anil Kapoor and Raveena Tandon’s Laadla (Sridevi stepped in), Dilwale, Akshay Kumar’s Mohra, Ajay Devgn’s Vijaypath.