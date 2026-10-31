How did Sanjay Gupta die? Police suspect a kitchen fall, register accidental death report

Mumbai: The Versova police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the death of filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, who was found dead at his Mumbai residence late on October 30 after a fall. He was 57.

Gupta is suspected to have slipped and fallen on the kitchen floor at his Versova home, the police said. “We suspect that his leg slipped and he fell on the ground. The family realised it late and he was rushed to the hospital but he died due to a head injury,” a police officer said.

His wife, two sons and a house help were at the residence but were asleep when the incident took place, said DCP Purshottam Karad.