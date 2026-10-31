How did Sanjay Gupta die? Police suspect a kitchen fall, register accidental death report

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Mumbai: The Versova police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the death of filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, who was found dead at his Mumbai residence late on October 30 after a fall. He was 57.
Gupta is suspected to have slipped and fallen on the kitchen floor at his Versova home, the police said. “We suspect that his leg slipped and he fell on the ground. The family realised it late and he was rushed to the hospital but he died due to a head injury,” a police officer said.
His wife, two sons and a house help were at the residence but were asleep when the incident took place, said DCP Purshottam Karad.
Senior PI Deepshika Vare of the Versova police station said the family had raised no objections over the death. “His family have raised no objections to his sudden demise. As of now nothing suspicious has been found, we are investigating the matter,” she said.
The police registered the ADR based on the family’s account. “His family said that he was found dead at his residence. Based on their information we filed an ADR, further investigation is on,” an officer said.
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Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit was among the first to confirm the death. “It’s really shocking and sad. Just got the news that our dear friend and ace director Sanjay Gupta is no more. He passed due to a head injury at home. Another talent gone too soon. He was a wonderful narrator, full of life persona & a passionate filmmaker. A great loss to our industry. Will miss you my friend. Condolences to his family & dear ones. Om Shaanti,” he wrote.
Gupta was best known for his stylish crime dramas, gangster films and action thrillers, including Kaante, Aatish, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Shootout at Wadala and Kaabil. He made his directorial debut with the 1994 film Aatish: Feel the Fire, starring Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Pancholi and Raveena Tandon. Films such as Kaante and Shootout at Wadala cemented his position in the industry. He also produced and co-wrote the blockbuster Shootout at Lokhandwala, starring Vivek Oberoi, Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt.
Years earlier, Gupta had survived a serious accident while travelling from Pune to Mumbai, sustaining multiple injuries before recovering.