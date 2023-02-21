‘How did he land Deepika Padukone?’: Internet cringes as Ranveer Singh raps in front of speechless Simu Liu, Nicky Jam

Popular stand-up comedian Hasan Minhaj recently posted a video of Bollywood star Ranveer Singh rapping in a locker room during the NBA All-Star game in front of Hollywood celebrities Simu Liu, Janelle Monae, and Nicky Jam, and the internet is not sure what to make of Ranveer‘s rapping skills. While some wondered, “How did he land Deepika Padukone,” others said, “Never let him rap again.”

Ranveer, who is the Indian ambassador for the NBA, attended the game on Friday in Salt Lake City, Utah. The actor was a part of former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade’s team in the celebrity game. Wade’s team also included Simu Liu, Janelle Monae, Hasan Minhaj and tennis player Frances Tiafoe. They defeated team Ryan Smith with a score of 81 to 78.

Minhaj took to his social media platforms to share glimpses of the fun he had with his teammates, including Ranveer Singh. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, “Tried to get my man @ranveersingh on the scoreboard. Tried to get him a record deal. Failed at both 🤷🏽‍♂️.” Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hasan Minhaj (@hasanminhaj)

In Minhaj’s video, the comedian says, “All we gotta do, everybody, is get Ranveer Singh on the board today. On behalf of 4.561 billion people in Asia, let’s get Ranveer a bucket.

After which Ranveer sprung up from his seat and started rapping in front of everybody. Ranveer rapped, “Go up against us, you’ll end up in bandages We ain’t twenty-one, but we’re savages. Oh, you see my moes, they so fancy. Yeah baby all over the world they call me Shang-Chi. I throw it down, slam. You know my name, number one Latin artist in the world, Nicky Jam.” Listening to Ranveer’s rap performance, Simu and Nicky looked quote baffled and speechless.

A lot of Minhaj’s social media followers commented on his post, calling Ranveer’s rap “cringe” and suggested that the actor should stop rapping at every opportunity he gets. One Instagram user commented, “Ranveer setting us back 100 years with each sentence 😭😭,” another wrote, “Hasan Minhaj posting this knowing exactly how cringe it would be is brown on brown crime.” A third person commented, “From F1 to premier league to the US , this man just continues to embarrass every Indian with his wannabe efforts.” One person also wrote, “How that man landed Deepika I’ll never understand.”

On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki prem Kahani along with Alia Bhatt. The actor will also soon start shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra.