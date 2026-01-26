‘How did he get the award?’: Singer exposes Alka Yagnik’s shocking remark on his Chak De India win, ‘thought of her as Ma Saraswati’

Singer Krishna Beura, who is known for crooning hits like Chak De India’s ‘Maula Mere Le Le Meri Jaan’, Aashiq Banaya Aapne’s ‘Aap Ki Kashish’ and more, recently opened up about his rift with Alka Yagnik. In a recent interaction, Krishna shared how Alka showed displeasure over him winning the award for the Chak De India song and how he did not hide his disappointment either and openly called her out during his award show speech.

When asked about the tension between him and Alka Yagnik at an award show in 2007 and whether his remarks upset the music industry, Krishna told Hindi Rush, “Nobody was upset with me. What happened was, I was getting an award for Chak De India. I got a call from the management and they asked me what I have done in this song. I asked them ‘don’t you know what I have done? You are giving me the award’. They said two people are credited in the song, Salim Merchant and me. Then I explained to them that Salim gave his voice in the beginning of the song, but the rest of the song, I have sung. They had told me that I am getting the award in that category and asked me to come to the award show.”