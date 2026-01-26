‘How did he get the award?’: Singer exposes Alka Yagnik’s shocking remark on his Chak De India win, ‘thought of her as Ma Saraswati’

Krishna Beura shared how Alka Yagnik showed displeasure over him winning the award for the Chak De India song.

Alka YagnikChak De India singer exposes Alka Yagnik. (Pic: Alka/Instgaram)

Singer Krishna Beura, who is known for crooning hits like Chak De India’s ‘Maula Mere Le Le Meri Jaan’, Aashiq Banaya Aapne’s ‘Aap Ki Kashish’ and more, recently opened up about his rift with Alka Yagnik. In a recent interaction, Krishna shared how Alka showed displeasure over him winning the award for the Chak De India song and how he did not hide his disappointment either and openly called her out during his award show speech.

When asked about the tension between him and Alka Yagnik at an award show in 2007 and whether his remarks upset the music industry, Krishna told Hindi Rush, “Nobody was upset with me. What happened was, I was getting an award for Chak De India. I got a call from the management and they asked me what I have done in this song. I asked them ‘don’t you know what I have done? You are giving me the award’. They said two people are credited in the song, Salim Merchant and me. Then I explained to them that Salim gave his voice in the beginning of the song, but the rest of the song, I have sung. They had told me that I am getting the award in that category and asked me to come to the award show.”

He went on to say, “There Bappi Lahiri and Alka Yagnik were giving away the award. I took the award from them. I touched their feet. I respect them. After Lata Mangeshkar, the person who reached that level is Alka Yagnik. I thought Alkaji would appreciate me, but she said two words, ‘Yaar Isko kaise de diya award (how did they give the award to him?)’. I was very sad at that time. At award show, they edit out parts of it, so I wasn’t rude with anyone. The only thing I said was, ‘I am thankful to Sanjay Dutt who gave me opportunity in this industry. Salim–Sulaiman for giving me the opportunity to sing this song and I thanked other people. I said, ‘I will try to sing better so that Alka Yagnik also gets happy.’ I don’t think I said anything wrong in this. This was not telecast.”

Sharing his thoughts on Alka Yagnik’s comment, Krishna further said, “I thought of her as Ma Saraswati. I was nominated with big singers like Kunal Ganjawala, Sonu Nigam, Neeraj Shridhar, the film Sawariya’s songs were also nominated but I got the award. This was not my fault, but I felt sad with what she said.”

For the unversed, Alka Yagnik has recently been named for the Padma Bhushan. Thanking her listeners and the government, she told HT City, “I want to thank the government for giving me this prestigious honour. And of course I really, really want to thank all my listeners for their unconditional love.”

