Movie releases, film festivals, music concerts and other entertainment industry events are getting postponed because of the coronavirus scare. Movie releases, film festivals, music concerts and other entertainment industry events are getting postponed because of the coronavirus scare.

With the coronavirus outbreak now declared a pandemic by WHO, the entertainment industry is deferring its film releases, movie events and film/music festivals for the safety of the attendees.

In India, Sooryavanshi’s release has been delayed as the fear of coronavirus spreads. Theatres in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala have already been shut till March 31.

On Thursday, actor Tom Hanks became the first high-profile celebrity to have been tested positive for coronavirus. He was in Australia for the Elvis Presley biopic. Films like Mulan, Fast 9, A Quiet Place 2 have also been postponed.

Here is how coronavirus is affecting the entertainment industry:

Release of Mulan delayed

Mulan director Niki Caro took to Twitter to inform fans that the release of the film has now been delayed. Mulan’s release was already deferred in China but now the worldwide release has been postponed. Disney’s Mulan held its premiere in Los Angeles on March 9. Niki shared on Instagram, “We are so excited to share this film with the world, but given the current ever-shifting circumstances we are all experiencing, unfortunately, we have to postpone the worldwide release of MULAN for now.”

Release of Sooryavanshi delayed

Sooryavanshi was scheduled to release on March 24. Sooryavanshi was scheduled to release on March 24.

Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi was scheduled to release on March 24 but on March 12, the makers decided to postpone the release of the film amid the coronavirus scare. A statement by the makers read, “We have been as excited as you are to present the film to you and your family, but due to the recent outburst of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus), we, the makers, have decided to postpone the release of your film Sooryavanshi, keeping in mind the health and safety of our beloved audience. And therefore, Sooryavanshi will be back for you just when the time is right.” The team is yet to announce a new release date.

Also Read | Sooryavanshi release postponed amid coronavirus scare

Release of Fast 9 delayed

Fast & Furious 9, which was scheduled to release on May 22, has been delayed and will now release in April 2021. A statement from their team read, “It’s become clear that it won’t be possible for all of our fans around the world to see the film this May. We are moving the global release date to April 2021, with North America opening on April 2.”

Also Read | F9 delayed by a year due to coronavirus pandemic

Release of A Quiet Place 2 delayed

Actor-director John Krasinski took to Instagram to announce the delay of his upcoming film A Quiet Place 2. The film stars Emily Blunt in the lead role.

Release of The New Mutants and Antlers delayed

The release of Maisie Williams starrer The New Mutants has also been delayed. The film was originally scheduled to release in 2018 but faced several delays. Antlers, starring Keri Russell and Jesse Plemons, has also been delayed.

Release of 83 delayed?

Ranveer Singh starrer 83 is scheduled to hit screens on April 10. However, the film might get postponed due to the coronavirus scare. Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment told Spotboye, “No decision taken yet. We are talking daily but as of now, things stand as is, that is, the films will release on their original dates. If at all we need to look at a change, we will do so closer to the delivery.”

Tom Hanks tests positive for coronavirus

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were tested positive for coronavirus in Australia. (Photo: Reuters) Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were tested positive for coronavirus in Australia. (Photo: Reuters)

Tom Hanks and his actress-singer wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for coronavirus in Australia. In a statement released on social media, the actor said, “To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus and were found to be positive.”

Also Read | Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are ‘taking it one-day-at-a-time’ after coronavirus diagnosis

Critics’ Choice Film Awards 2020 cancelled

Critics’ Choice Film Awards 2020, which was supposed to be held in Mumbai on March 14, has been cancelled.

Cinemas in Delhi, Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir shut till March 31

The government has imposed restrictions on mass gatherings in Jammu and Kashmir and therefore, theaters will remain shut till March 31.

In Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan issued a set of guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state which includes the shutting down of theaters till March 31.

On Thursday, CM Arvind Kejriwal declared that cinema halls in Delhi will remain closed till March 31.

Also Read | Cinema halls in Delhi to remain shut till March 31

Kilometers and Kilometers release postponed

Actor Tovino Thomas postponed the release of his film Kilometers and Kilometers, “One of the best ways to curb the spread of the virus is to avoid large gatherings. And that’s why we have decided to postpone the release of Kilometers and Kilometers,” he shared on his Facebook account.

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham release delayed?

Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is scheduled to release on March 26. Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is scheduled to release on March 26.

Mohanlal’s upcoming big-budget film Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham is scheduled to hit theaters on March 26, but the release might get delayed since theaters in the state are temporarily shut down. The makers are yet to make an official announcement about the same.

Also Read | Coronavirus outbreak: Kerala government wants no film screenings until March 31

Film shoots affected

Anees Bazmee, who is currently film Bhool Bhulaiya 2, told PTI, “We are surely keeping the coronavirus scare in mind while deciding the places we shouldn’t visit. Even on the sets (in India), we are taking precautions, like people are wearing masks, using sanitisers and not shaking hands.”

An official from T-Series told PTI, “At T-Series, we have few films on floors including Mumbai Saga and Bhool Bhulayiaa 2. There are two-three more films that will go on floors in a few months like Ek Villain 2. We are definitely keeping in mind the places within India where not to shoot.”

Boney Kapoor said in a statement, “We are following all the health and hygiene guidelines and making sure that we take all the preventive measures suggested by WHO and the government. We have only started now, but these measures will intensify in the coming days. We are making sure that nobody is ill on sets, and that if they are, they are being treated and are not coming to work. A lot of filmmakers are making sure that their unit is safe, that their artistes and films don’t suffer even one bit. We should know more, very soon.”

The shoot of Tamil film Cobra has been halted in Russia. Starring Vikram, the film is being directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu. Gnanamuthu took to Twitter and shared, “Corona attack for #Cobra Packing up shoot in Russia halfway due to the travel ban rules by Indian Government!! Pongaya neengalum Unga corona vum!!”

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri said, “Keeping in mind the sensitive situation, I have decided to do a pre-shoot workshop with the crew to discuss hygiene measures, and precautions that must be followed.”

Production company Pocket Aces is also exercising caution as they have an infrared thermometer to check the temperature of whoever visits their set/office.

IIFA 2020 postponed

IIFA 2020 was scheduled to take place in Madhya Pradesh in March but the festival has now been postponed. The statement from IIFA read, “With due regard to the growing concerns around the spread of the COVID-19 virus and keeping the health and safety of IIFA’s fans and the general community at large, after consulting the Madhya Pradesh government, the IIFA management, and stakeholders from the film industry, it has been decided to postpone to a later date the much-awaited IIFA Weekend and Awards 2020 celebrations which were originally scheduled at the end of March 2020.”

Also Read | IIFA 2020 postponed amid coronavirus scare

Indian television industry taking steps to ensure safety on sets

On the sets of singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, one has to go through the thermal check before entering the premises. Anyone feeling unwell on the set is being asked to stay at home.

A source from the TV industry said, “Almost all sets have taken basic hygiene measures. As part of self precaution, most members on sets are wearing masks and using sanitizers. Producers have even arranged for extra sanitizers and hand wash on the sets to help protect their members from the virus. People are also using paper cups on sets to avoid sharing the utensils.”

Rajan Shahi, producer of shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke and the upcoming Anupamaa, shared, “A few days back, we distributed masks on all our sets to keep the team protected. We have also got sanitisers placed around the set to keep up the hygiene level. Most importantly, we are focusing on awareness, as there shouldn’t be any kind of panic. We have a gathering of around 100 people on our set any given day. As a maker, I have taken all kinds of precautions. In a few days, I will address the team again, so that there is no misconception.”

Ranjit Thakur, whose reality series India’s Best Dancer is currently airing on Sony TV, told us, “Before entering our set area, one has to sanitise properly. We have also got sanitisers placed in every corner of the set. The most important move that we have taken is to let go off the studio audience. We shot the latest episode without any outside crowd. One has to keep a controlled environment right now to keep the team safe.”

“If someone is down even with a flu and asking for a leave, we have to take it seriously now. Even in my office, I have asked people to work from home when needed,” he added.

Deepika Padukone cancels Paris Fashion Week visit

Deepika Padukone was invited by globally celebrated brand Louis Vuitton to attend its show at the fashion week. (Photo: Deepika Padukone/Instagram)

Deepika Padukone cancelled her appearance at Paris Fashion Week amid coronavirus scare. A statement from her spokesperson read, “Deepika Padukone was scheduled to travel to France to attend Louis Vuitton’s FW2020 Show at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week but has had to cancel her trip with news coming in that the coronavirus epidemic has now entered a new stage in France.”

Also Read | Deepika Padukone cancels Paris Fashion Week visit due to coronavirus

No Time To Die release postponed

No Time to Die will now release in November. No Time to Die will now release in November.

The James Bond film was scheduled to release in April, but the makers decided to postpone the release until November. A tweet from James Bond’s official handle read, “MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020.”

Also Read | No Time To Die to release in November

Peter Rabbit 2 release postponed

Starring James Corden and Margot Robbie, the release of Peter Rabbit 2 The Runaway was scheduled for March 27. The makers have now pushed the release to August 7.

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier shoot in Prague cancelled

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier was being shot in Prague. The Falcon And The Winter Soldier was being shot in Prague.

The Disney+ show had been shooting in Atlanta for months before they moved to Prague, but Disney has now cancelled the shoot and called its crew and cast members back as Prague placed restrictions on events and travel in the area.

Also Read | The Falcon And The Winter Soldier halted over coronavirus scare

Cannes 2020 to be postponed?

Cannes Film Festival 2020, which is scheduled for May, might get delayed as France has imposed restrictions on mass gatherings. Festival president Pierre Lescure said, “We remain reasonably optimistic in the hope that the peak of the epidemic will be reached at the end of March and that we will breathe a little better in April. But we are not oblivious. If not, we will cancel.”

Cinemas closed in China, Italy, Greece and other countries

The authorities in China, Greece, Italy. Poland and a few other countries have closed down all theaters.

The release of Mulan has been delayed in China. The release of Mulan has been delayed in China.

Mission Impossible 7 shoot delayed

The Italy leg of Mission Impossible 7 shoot was postponed in February as the threat of coronavirus spread in Europe. Paramount Pictures said, “Out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our cast and crew, and efforts of the local Venetian government to halt public gatherings in response to the threat of coronavirus, we are altering the production plan for our three week shoot in Venice, the scheduled first leg of an extensive production for Mission: Impossible 7.”

Also Read | Paramount halts Mission Impossible shoot over coronavirus

Chris Hemsworth cancels India visit

Hemsworth stars in Netflix film Extraction and as a part of the promotional tour, he was scheduled to visit India, but the tour has now been cancelled. A Netflix source told PTI, “Keeping in mind the health and safety of everyone involved and the travel advisory issued, the event has been called off.”

Chris Hemsworth’s visit to India has been cancelled. Chris Hemsworth’s visit to India has been cancelled.

Also Read | Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction global tour called off amid coronavirus outbreak

Talk shows suspend production, shoot without audience

NBC has decided to halt production of their late night talk shows hosted by Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers. NBC said in a statement, “We will continue to monitor the situation closely and make decisions about future shows as we get closer to the start of production.” NBC has also halted the shoot of The Wendy Williams Show.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has also halted production. CBS said in a statement, “The Late Show has postponed production on the three original episodes scheduled for next week, which lead into a previously scheduled hiatus.”

Other shows like The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and The Ellen DeGeneres Show will continue their production but without a live audience.

PaleyFest LA 2020 postponed

The big television event of the year, PaleyFest LA was scheduled for March but has now been postponed until further notice. The festival issued a statement that read, “We appreciate your understanding during this challenging time, and look forward to welcoming you to PaleyFest later this year.” The festival had scheduled a tribute to the popular sitcom Modern Family.

Music festivals Coachella, Stagecoach postponed; Tomorrowland cancelled

Music festivals Coachella and Stagecoach have been postponed and will now take place in October. The festival organisers issued a statement that read, “At the direction of the County of Riverside and local health authorities, we must sadly confirm the rescheduling of Coachella and Stagecoach due to COVID-19 concerns. While this decision comes at a time of universal uncertainty, we take the safety and health of our guests, staff and community very seriously.”

Tomorrowland Music Festival, which was set to run from March 14–21 at the Alpe d’Huez Grand Domaine Ski resort in the French Alps, announced they were canceling the festival, following new regulations by the French government banning “all indoor gatherings of more than 5,000 people.” The authorities said in a statement, “It is with a heavy heart that we have to inform you that the French Government has decided to cancel this year’s edition.”

Tribeca Film Festival postponed

The film festival, which was scheduled to begin on April 15, has now been postponed. In a statement, Jane Rosenthal, co-founder and CEO of Tribeca Enterprises, said, “We have made the difficult decision to postpone the 19th Tribeca Film Festival (April 15-26) based on the announcement by Gov. Andrew Cuomo that events of 500 people or more are banned due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.”

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony postponed

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony has been postponed due to coronavirus. The ceremony was supposed to take place in Cleveland on May 2. Nine Inch Nails, Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, T-Rex and the Notorious B.I.G. are among the honourees this year. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame President Joel Peresman said in a statement, “We are very disappointed to announce the postponement of this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.”

SXSW cancelled

The organizers of South By Southwest cancelled the annual arts and technology festival that’s held in Austin. The organisers said in a statement, “‘The show must go on’ is in our DNA, and this is the first time in 34 years that the March event will not take place. We are working through the ramifications of this unprecedented situation.”

Prague Film Festival cancelled

Also known as Febiofest, the festival has been cancelled for now. It is yet to be known if the event will be rescheduled.

Concerts cancelled/postponed

BTS cancelled its concerts in South Korea. BTS cancelled its concerts in South Korea.

BTS cancelled its South Korea concerts scheduled as a part of Map of the World tour. Green Day, Khalid, Stormzy, Avril Lavigne have all cancelled their Asia tours. Mariah Carey cancelled her Hawaii concerts and has rescheduled them for November. Madonna cancelled her Paris shows. Pearl Jam has postponed the North American leg of their tour. Miley Cyrus also cancelled her Australia tour.

Nickelodeon’s Annual Kids’ Choice Awards postponed

The event was scheduled for March 22 but has now been postponed until further notice. A statement from the organisers read, “The Kids’ Choice Awards scheduled for March 22, 2020, in Los Angeles is being postponed in consideration of the safety and well-being of every person involved with the show, which is our top priority.”

The Morning Show on hiatus for two weeks

The Apple TV+ show starring Jennifer Anniston and Reese Witherspoon was put on hiatus for two weeks by the series’ studio Media Res. Michael Ellenberg, Founder and CEO of Media Res, said in a statement, “In concert with our dedicated partners at Apple, we have concluded it would be prudent to take a two-week hiatus to assess the situation and ensure the safety of the incredible people who make this show.”

The Morning Show was filming its second season. The Morning Show was filming its second season.

The Amazing Race and Survivor shoot postponed

Survivor was supposed to begin filming in Fiji towards the end of March, but CBS has delayed that until May, depending on the events. The Amazing Race started filming in England and Scotland, but after filming three episodes, the shoot was postponed.

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Telegram | Helo | Pinterest | Tumblr | TikTok for all things Entertainment

CinemaCon 2020 cancelled

The festival organisers issued a statement that read, “It is with great regret we are announcing the cancellation of #CinemaCon 2020.” The festival was scheduled to be held in Las Vegas.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd