Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
‘How boring would life be’: Kareena Kapoor pens note on Saif Ali Khan’s 56th birthday
Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a series of pictures with Saif Ali Khan on Instagram, joking that all the photos in the post had been approved by the birthday boy.
Actor Saif Ali Khan is celebrating his 56th birthday on August 16, and his special day was marked by heartfelt wishes from family and friends.
Saif’s wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, treated her Instagram followers to a series of adorable glimpses from their fun-filled getaways over the years, calling him her “forever ride or die.” One of the photos in the album also featured their two sons, Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan.
Sharing the stunning photos, Kareena Kapoor wrote, “Happy Birthday to my forever ride or die… how boring would life be without you… This insta post pictures are all approved by him. loves it when I post his pictures.”
See Kareena’s post for Saif Ali Khan here:
View this post on Instagram
More wishes for Saif Ali Khan
Saba Pataudi also took to the comment section of Kareena Kapoor’s post to wish her brother Saif Ali Khan, writing, “Happiest Birthday Bhai!! Have a awesome one. Lots of love ❤️”. Kareena’s best friend Amrita Arora commented, “Saifuuuuuuuuuu ❤️❤️”, while filmmaker Zoya Akhtar added, “❤️❤️ Happy Birthday Saif ❤️❤️.”
Saif also received warm birthday wishes from Karisma Kapoor as she wrote, “Saifuuu happy birthday 🎂💛✨”, while Malaika Arora posted, “Happy birthday Saifu ❤️❤️.” Producer Rhea Kapoor also wished the actor, saying, “happy birthday saif we love you ❤️❤️❤️.”
Soha Ali Khan pens heartfelt birthday note for Saif Ali Khan
Saif Ali Khan’s sister and actor Soha Ali Khan also shared an emotional and playful birthday note. Describing the special bond they share, she wrote, “There really is no one like you, Bhai. ❤️ You have this rare ability to make the heaviest moments feel lighter, to make us laugh till we’re clutching our hearts, to wear two glasses and two watches and somehow make it look cool, and to openly admire the qualities in everyone around you — especially Kunal’s muscles. 😂 You make life lighter, louder, funnier and better. Happy birthday Bhai and thank you for aways being in my corner ❤️ 🎂.”
Soha’s post featured several pictures with Saif, including photos from her wedding and family snapshots.
View this post on Instagram
For the unversed, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan tied the knot in October 2012 in an intimate ceremony after dating for several years. The couple welcomed their first son, Taimur Ali Khan, on December 20, 2016, followed by their second son, Jeh, on February 21, 2021.
On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan will reunite with Akshay Kumar after several years in Priyadarshan’s upcoming action film Haiwaan. The film also stars Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher in key roles. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen next in Meghna Gulzar’s Daayra. She will share the screen with Prithviraj Sukumaran for the first time in the upcoming crime thriller.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05