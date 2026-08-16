‘How boring would life be’: Kareena Kapoor pens note on Saif Ali Khan’s 56th birthday

Actor Saif Ali Khan is celebrating his 56th birthday on August 16, and his special day was marked by heartfelt wishes from family and friends.

Saif’s wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, treated her Instagram followers to a series of adorable glimpses from their fun-filled getaways over the years, calling him her “forever ride or die.” One of the photos in the album also featured their two sons, Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Sharing the stunning photos, Kareena Kapoor wrote, “Happy Birthday to my forever ride or die… how boring would life be without you… This insta post pictures are all approved by him. loves it when I post his pictures.”