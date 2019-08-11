Here’s how Ayushmann Khurrana congratulated Vicky Kaushal on his National Award win

Ayushmann Khurrana has wished Vicky Kaushal for winning the Best Actor award at the National Film Awards 2019. Kaushal and Khurrana shared the award for their performances in Uri: The Surgical Strike and Andhadhun respectively.

In an Instagram story, Khurrana posted a photo with Kaushal and wrote, “This guy is a gem. As soon as he got to know about his/our victory in the national awards, he called me and congratulated me. Vicky yara, m so proud of you. Thank you for being so gracious. Lots of love.”

Reacting to the story, Kaushal shared a reference from Andaaz Apna Apna, writing, “Do dost ek hi pyaali me chai peeyengey, isse pyaar badhta hai.”

Andhadhun also won the Best Hindi Film award. Khurrana’s Badhaai Ho took home the award in the Best Popular Film providing wholesome entertainment category.

Vicky Kaushal had also put out a statement in which he congratulated Ayushmann.

“Words might fall short to describe the happiness I’m feeling right now. For my work to be recognised by the honourable National Film Awards Jury is truly a moving moment for me and my family. I wish to thank each and every member of the jury committee for finding me worthy of the prestigious Best Actor Award for my work in URI-The Surgical Strike. I’m also very happy to be sharing the award with someone whom I admire, both as a person and as an actor. Ayushmann, congratulations brother!” the statement read.