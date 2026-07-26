‘Removed bass from my voice’: How Jaaved Jaaferi designed his role of Manav for Dhamaal

Jaaved Jaaferi says he wanted Manav in Dhamaal to feel childlike and genuine rather than turning the character into a caricature.

Actor Jaaved Jaaferi, who is basking in the success of his latest film Dhamaal 4, says bringing his popular character Manav to life required careful attention to everything from costumes and voice to body language.

Directed by Indra Kumar, the Dhamaal franchise follows a group of eccentric friends whose quest for hidden treasure leads to a series of comic misadventures.

The fourth instalment, which released in theatres on June 10 and has earned over Rs 145 crore at the box office, features Jaaved Jaaferi alongside Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Mishra.

Jaaferi reprises the role of Manav, the simple-minded younger brother of Adi, played by Warsi. The two have been part of the franchise since the first part, which released in 2007.