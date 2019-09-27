Housefull 4 trailer: Akshay, Riteish star in another pointless comedy

The trailer of Housefull 4, starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde, is out.

This is a story of reincarnation where the above-mentioned cast members first fell in love in 1419. In the present day, Akshay Kumar’s characters is reminded of his ‘purana janam’ and wants to set things right, and that initiates the comedy of errors.

There’s nothing here that we have not seen before but since this is the fourth film of the franchise, it’s safe to assume that the audience still laps up this kind of comedy. Total Dhamaal, which released earlier this year, belonged to the same space and did some astonishing numbers at the box office.

Needless to say, these films are not meant for critics so analysing the cheap shots that the trailer resorts to frequently is also pointless.

Watch the trailer of Housefull 4 here:

The female actors here don’t get much screen time and it isn’t surprising for this genre. The film also stars Chunky Panday reprising his Housefull character Akhri Pasta. There’s also a glimpse of Nawazuddin Siddiqui who seems to be spoofing his Sacred Games character.

Housefull 4 has been directed by Farhad Samji who was brought in after Sajid Khan was asked to step down amid sexual harassment allegations levelled against him.

Housefull 4 releases on October 25.