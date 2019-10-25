Housefull 4, Saand ki Aankh, Made in China movie review and release LIVE UPDATEShttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/housefull-4-saand-ki-aankh-made-in-china-movie-review-and-release-live-updates-6085864/
Housefull 4, Saand ki Aankh, Made in China movie review and release LIVE UPDATES
Housefull 4, Saand ki Aankh, Made in China movie review and release LIVE UPDATES: Diwali weekend is traditionally treated as the weekend with big movie releases.
Housefull 4 starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda, Chunky Panday, Rana Daggubati and others releases today. Directed by Farhad Samji, this is the fourth film in the Housefull franchise. Housefull 4 is touted to be the biggest release this Diwali weekend. The star cast has been promoting their film extensively across India. They even went on a train ride from Mumbai to Delhi as a part of IRCTC’s Promotion on Wheels.
Saand ki Aankh starring Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu also hits the screens today. The film is based on the real life stories of Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, the oldest known female sharpshooters in India. The film’s trailer received some backlash due to the casting as many pointed out that senior female actors should have been cast in the role. Veteran actor Seema Pahwa however showed her full support to Taapsee and Bhumi. Produced by Anurag Kashyap and Reliance Entertainment, the film has been directed by Tushar Hiranandani.
Made In China starring Rajkumar Rao and Mouni Roy also hits the screens today. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Boman Irani, Sumeet Vyas and Amyra Dastur. Made In China has been directed by Mikhil Musale. The film’s trailer seemed like a slice of life comedy.
Apart from these three films, the other two big releases this week are Vijay’s Bigil and Karthi’s Kaithi.
Live Blog
Follow all the live updates of Housefull 4, Saand ki Aankh and Made In China here.
Housefull 4 was being previously directed by Sajid Khan who was asked to step down by the makers amid sexual harassment allegations. Akshay Kumar spoke about the same to PTI and said, "Sajid has directed 60 per cent of the film. But this is studio’s call (to not give him credit). And that is how it going to happen now." He added, "There have been a lot of changes since #MeToo began. Every production company I know, like Sajid Nadiadwala’s company, now a days there are officers on the set to deal with such cases. They make sure that nothing goes wrong. They are there to take the complaints. There is a lot of security now. And we don’t want misbehaviour happening."
Bhumi Pednekar spoke about her film Saand ki Aankh to PTI and said, "Saand ki Aankh is film about equality of women at its core. Women have faced inequality in our country ever since we can remember. It’s taken a bunch of bold and courageous women to break those age old moulds of discrimination, to bring about an evolution of equality in our country".
She added, "These women started a revolution. And that’s exactly what the Tomar sisters did. Unknowingly they were a part of a system that didn’t give them any opportunities because the society just didn’t know better, but they didn’t want the same for their daughters and grand daughters."