Housefull 4, Saand ki Aankh, Made in China movie review and release LIVE UPDATES

Housefull 4 starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda, Chunky Panday, Rana Daggubati and others releases today. Directed by Farhad Samji, this is the fourth film in the Housefull franchise. Housefull 4 is touted to be the biggest release this Diwali weekend. The star cast has been promoting their film extensively across India. They even went on a train ride from Mumbai to Delhi as a part of IRCTC’s Promotion on Wheels.

Saand ki Aankh starring Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu also hits the screens today. The film is based on the real life stories of Chandro and Prakashi Tomar, the oldest known female sharpshooters in India. The film’s trailer received some backlash due to the casting as many pointed out that senior female actors should have been cast in the role. Veteran actor Seema Pahwa however showed her full support to Taapsee and Bhumi. Produced by Anurag Kashyap and Reliance Entertainment, the film has been directed by Tushar Hiranandani.

Made In China starring Rajkumar Rao and Mouni Roy also hits the screens today. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Boman Irani, Sumeet Vyas and Amyra Dastur. Made In China has been directed by Mikhil Musale. The film’s trailer seemed like a slice of life comedy.

Apart from these three films, the other two big releases this week are Vijay’s Bigil and Karthi’s Kaithi.