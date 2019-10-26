Housefull 4 full movie leaked online by Tamilrockers

Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4 has leaked online on Tamilrockers. The film also stars Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Pooja Hegde, Chunky Panday, Rana Daggubati, Nawazuddin Siddiqui among others.

Housefull 4 is the biggest festival release this year. It is the fourth film in the hit Housefull franchise, and revolves around the plot of reincarnation this time.

The film is facing competition from Saand Ki Aankh and Made In China. Saand Ki Aankh, a biographical drama, stars Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu and is based on India’s oldest sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar. On the other hand, Made In China has Rajkummar Rao in the read, along with Boman Irani, Gajraj Rao, Sumeet Vyas, Paresh Rawal and Mouni Roy playing pivotal parts.

With Housefull 4 leaking on Tamilrockers, it is yet to be seen how it affects the box office performance of the film.

Diwali weekend is traditionally known to be favourable for Hindi movies as families gather for the festivities and find time to watch movies. Housefull 4 is a comedy which is Akshay Kumar’s forte and since he is a massively loved star, the film is expected to do wonders at the box office.

Alongside the three Hindi films, Tamil films Bigil and Kaithi are also releasing today.