‘Dhurandhar is disgusting’: Hotmail founder Sabeer Bhatia calls for a total rejection of Ranveer Singh film, says individuals ‘good or bad, not countries’

The buzz around Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar doesn’t seem to be dying down. Since its theatrical release in December last year, the film has remained a talking point, fuelling debate, conversation, and polarising reactions. The chatter only grew louder after its release on Netflix in January. Now, Hotmail co-founder Sabeer Bhatia has joined the conversation, sharing his take on Aditya Dhar’s directorial.

Sabeer Bhatia took to Instagram to criticise the film and said that the film fuels hatred rather than encouraging thoughtful engagement.

Sharing a video review, Bhatia captioned his post, “Movies today aren’t made to emotionally empower you. They’re engineered to trigger you. Be cautious!”, he questioned the film’s deeper substance.

“I just watched Dhurandhar. Emotionally charged, sensationalism, drama — but where is the intellectual component in this? All it is spreading is the message of revenge and hate. It’s disgusting,” he said in the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabeer Bhatia (@sabeerbhatia.official)

He went on to explain why the film’s messaging concerned him, particularly in the context of younger viewers. “We don’t want our kids to be emotional reactors. We want the younger generation to be logical thinkers. Zero creativity. I know it’s a movie, but I don’t think there is any entertainment in watching senseless killings and revenge. It promotes a certain line of thinking that is terrible,” he said.

He further argued that the narrative paints entire nations and institutions in broad strokes, without exploring nuance. “It paints entire countries and institutions with a broad brush. Not going into nuances of what is really going on in the minds of people. Individuals are good or bad, not countries. I hope you get this message and reject the movie Dhurandhar wholeheartedly,” he concluded.

Internet divided over his remarks

Much like the film’s reception, the comments section was equally divided. Some users agreed with Bhatia. One commenter wrote, “Sabeer I thought the same , me and my family have decided not to watch part 2 under any circumstances.”

Story continues below this ad

“Thank god someone spoke finally. Its a total waste,” another user commented.

Others, however, pushed back strongly. One user argued, “I disagree with you….even hollywood produces senseless movie sometimes which has no meaning which certainly don’t add any values or whatsoever so yah some movie made for entertainment purposes if your indulge knowledge and kind of stuff in every aspect then its critical! Thank you ! Jai hind !”

Another wrote, “Respected you alot for hotmail, sir, but your this and recent posts depicted your thought process.” About the film and what’s next

ALSO READ: Don 3’s Rs 40 crore row: Ranveer Singh agreed to pay some amount as ‘gesture of goodwill’, Farhan Akhtar didn’t agree; legal recourse advised

Story continues below this ad

About Dhurandhar and its sequel

Dhurandhar follows the story of an Indian spy who infiltrates a Baloch gang operating in Pakistan’s Lyari. The film starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt among others, collected more than Rs 1300 crore in box office and became the first Bollywood film to enter the Rs 800 crore club and is the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

Its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is slated for a theatrical release on March 19, where it will face a box office clash with Toxic. The sequel’s teaser shows that Ranveer Singh’s character, Hamza Mazari, will begin his ascent to power by taking control of Lyari. The espionage drama is also set to explore his past, offering a glimpse into his life before he entered the world of espionage.