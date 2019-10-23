Hotel Mumbai trailer: Anupam Kher and Dev Patel recount the harrowing tale of 26/11

The Hindi trailer of Hotel Mumbai starring Anupam Kher and Dev Patel is out. In the two-and-a-half minute trailer, we see recreated shots from the deadly attacks of 26/11 but since the film is set inside The Taj Mahal Palace in Colaba, the audience gets to see the goings-on inside the hotel and how its staff managed to save the guests.

Anupam Kher plays Chef Hemant Oberoi who showed extraordinary courage during the 2008 attacks. Dev Patel plays one of the staff members who puts his life at risk to save the guests at the hotel. The film also stars Armie Hammer, Nazanin Boniadi, Jason Isaacs among others.

Watch the trailer of Hotel Mumbai here:

Directed by Anthony Maras the film premiered in the US in March.

In an interview to PTI, Anupam Kher had earlier said, “It’s a courageous film. In a business where you want to make movies where everything is hunky-dory, it’s important to make a film on this subject. The religion of humanity is much more important than anything else.”

He also said, “Cinema is a great tool, not necessarily for your own catharsis, laughter, sadness, tears but it’s also an important platform for the audience to have a little more compassion for the victims.”

Hotel Mumbai releases in India on November 29.