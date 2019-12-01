Hotel Mumbai to be made available to visually impaired

Hotel Mumbai released in India on Friday. Hotel Mumbai released in India on Friday.

The makers of Dev Patel and Anupam Kher-starrer Hotel Mumbai have announced that they are making the film available to the visually impaired with a help of an application.

Hotel Mumbai, directed by Australian filmmaker Anthony Maras, released in India on Friday. The movie is based on the 2009 documentary Surviving Mumbai.

The makers have associated with the XL Cinema app to give a wholesome cinematic experience to the visually impaired audience.

“It’s important to make this film available to every Indian so that the message makes its way to more people,” Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios, said in a statement.

Presented by Zee Studios and Purpose Entertainment, Hotel Mumbai has been released in India in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.

