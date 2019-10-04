Dev Patel, Anupam Kher starrer Hotel Mumbai to release on November 22

Hotel Mumbai, starring Dev Patel, Armie Hammer and Anupam Kher, will hit the theatres in India on November 22.

Advertising

Zee Studios and Purpose Entertainment announced the release date of the film on Friday.

Hotel Mumbai will release in India in four languages — English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The movie, which recounts the November 2008 siege of the famed Taj Hotel in Mumbai by a group of LeT terrorists, is directed by Anthony Maras.

A 72-hour siege. 34 hotel staff. 1600 lives saved. Zee Studios & Purpose Entertainment will release their upcoming film #HotelMumbai, an incredible true story of bravery & courage, on November 22, 2019 in India. pic.twitter.com/HKCjnHE2sm — Zee Studios (@ZeeStudios_) October 4, 2019

Maras has also co-written the screenplay with Feet Collee.