Dev Patel: Hotel Mumbai is about the unlikely heroes of Taj Hotel

Indian-British actor Dev Patel says his upcoming film Hotel Mumbai celebrates the unlikely heroes of Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, who battled against all odds on the night of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Directed by Anthony Maras, the film depicts the indomitable human spirit that prevailed during the attacks in 2008.

“The film for me is about the unlikely heroes of this hotel. The beauty of this story is that those staff of the hotel to whom you may not even give a second look, brings out their humanity.

“And it was really these people who put their lives on the line to save their guests. Because for them this hotel was their home, it was sacred to them,” Patel said in a statement.

The movie, based on the 2009 documentary Surviving Mumbai, also stars Anupam Kher, Armie Hammer, Nazanin Boniadi and Jason Isaacs.

Presented by Zee Studios and Purpose Entertainment, “Hotel Mumbai” is slated to be released on November 29.