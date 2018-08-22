Hotel Milan director Vishal Mishra: I don’t expect any protests against the film

The trailer of Hotel Milan was released recently. The trailer of Hotel Milan was released recently.

His upcoming Uttar Pradesh-set satire Hotel Milan deals with anti-Romeo squads but director Vishal Mishra says he doesn’t expect any protests over the film. Starring Kunal Roy Kapur, Jaideep Ahlawat and Zeeshan Qadri in pivotal roles, the film chronicles the story of two friends who decide to run Hotel Milan, a destination for lovers to meet.

Things change when they are attacked by the anti-Romeo squad and political hooligans.

When asked if he fears that the criticism of anti-Romeo squad will lead to protests or banning of the film, the director told reporters, “I am not expecting anything so immature. There’s no issue with them the UP government. They have 1000 types of policies, and out of those this is one anti-Romeo squad, with which we have a major issue with so, we have highlighted this,” he said at the trailer launch of the film here.

The trailer of the comedy-drama begins with a visual of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with a voice over which describes the objectives of the anti-Romeo squad.

“There’s no message for the young people. The message is for people above them, they who come in the first 10-12 seconds of the trailer, the message is for them. Young couples are sorted,” Mishra said.

The film is scheduled to be released on September 14.

