Raat Baaki Hai director Honey Trehan tests positive for coronavirus

Filmmaker Honey Trehan has tested positive for coronavirus. The Raat Baaki Hai director on Thursday took to Twitter to share the news. He also wrote that his family and staff will get a COVID-19 test done soon.

Honey Trehan tweeted, “I have tested COVID positive today..BMC and the other authorities been informed as well. My family and the staff will be getting tested soon. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are kindly requested to please get themselves tested!”

My family and the staff will be getting tested soon.All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are kindly requested to please get themselves tested ! 🙏 — Honey Trehan (@HoneyTrehan) August 27, 2020

Casting director Honey Trehan turned director with Raat Baaki Hai, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte in the lead roles. The movie released on Netflix to rave reviews.

