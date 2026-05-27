Honey Singh turned believer, pleaded to God for death in 2019: ‘I got the purpose to live’

Back in 2014, Yo Yo Honey Singh was at the peak of his career. He made chartbusters like “ABCD” and “Sunny Sunny” from Yaariyan, “Chaar Botal Vodka” from Ragini MMS 2, “Ye Fugly Kya Hai” and “Banjaare” from Fugly, “Yaar Na Miley” from Kick, “Aata Majhi Satakli” from Singham Returns, and “Manali Trance” from The Shaukeens. He also released his hit album Desi Kalakaar and judged the music reality show India’s Raw Star. He was even on a tour with Shah Rukh Khan, and acting in Tu Mera 22 Main Tera 22, the Punjabi remake of David Dhawan’s 2007 hit Bollywood buddy comedy Partner.

“I was Yo Yo Honey Singh, the biggest superstar of India at that time. But then I got symptoms of bipolar disorder,” recalled Singh. “If I look back seven to 10 years ago, I was self-locked up in my room, not talking to or meeting anybody, away from the internet, away from any information on radio, television, and the media. I was not even speaking,” he added.

Disclaimer: This article discusses personal experiences with severe mental health struggles, bipolar disorder, and substance use recovery for informational and educational purposes. Always seek the guidance of a qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical or mental health condition. Helpline numbers are provided at the end of this piece.

Honey was also a drug addict for two years before that. “I didn’t know it was taking me over. It was controlling me,” he recounted. “The bipolar disorder is such a big sickness that nobody can explain it in words. It starts with suspicion of everything, fear of death, and fear of people,” Honey said recently on the ABTalks podcast.

The singer maintained that he was an atheist before that. His family would insist he gets inclined towards spirituality so that he can heal, but he continued to ignore that. His mother would play prayers at home, much to his chagrin, so that God helps and cures him. “I used to think I was the one who made Yo Yo Honey Singh. I was the one who did everything,” claimed Singh.

“I still remember the day I changed… the night I changed, not the day. So, the time came when I said to God, ‘Sorry, I disrespected you. I didn’t believe in you. Now, whoever you are, however you look, I’m going to start respecting you because I want something from you.’ That was death. Because I was unable to control what was happening inside me. I was done with myself. That night, I asked for death,” Singh confessed, only to add, “I didn’t get death. I got the purpose to live.”

When Singh just surrendered to the higher power in 2019, he didn’t realize until 2022 when he revisited that night how it changed his life. “I’d lost hope, so I wondered how I was getting better. I’d gotten a new doctor who changed my medication. Since then, he’s truly been an angel in my life,” revealed the singer. “He suggested me to revisit my bad and good memories, now that I was getting better, to fix myself. Then I revisited that episode. That night, I believed in him and apologized to him. That’s why he’s giving me a second chance,” added Singh.

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“When I became a believer, my life changed. Now, God is giving me everything that I have and deserve in life. Whatever I’m doing is a new opportunity for me because I was finished. Not everyone gets a second birth. That’s him, just him,” asserted Singh, adding, “I’m still a patient of bipolar disorder. But God has been kind. I’m travelling the world, doing shows again, and making music. It’s a miracle.”

Also Read — ‘This is wig’: Honey Singh reveals he is completely bald after bipolar disorder medication

While Singh continued to make music for Hindi films, it was his 2024 album Honey Singh 3.0 that resurrected his career. That was followed by two more successful albums in Glory (2024) and 51 Glorious Days last year. He also returned to global touring with My Story World Tour, kicking off the India leg earlier this year with a memorable concert in New Delhi.

Disclaimer: This article discusses personal experiences with severe mental health struggles, bipolar disorder, and substance use recovery for informational and educational purposes. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the guidance of a qualified healthcare provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical or mental health condition.

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