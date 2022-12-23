scorecardresearch
Honey Singh on Besharam Rang controversy: ‘There was more freedom earlier’

Pathaan has been receiving backlash for showing lead star Deepika Padukone in a saffron bikini alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Besharam Rang song.

Yo Yo Honey Singh responds Besharam Rang songResponding on the Besharam Rang song controversy, Yo Yo Honey Singh said artists had much more creative freedom in the past. (Photos: yoyohoneysingh/Instagram, yrf/Twitter)
Singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh believes the controversy around the song Besharam Rang from upcoming Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan shows that audiences have become way too “sensitive”. Pathaan has been receiving backlash for showing lead star Deepika Padukone in a saffron bikini alongside Khan in Besharam Rang. Protests have been staged in various parts of the country alleging a community had been offended by the song’s content.

Those who have demanded a ban on the film include Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra and Vishva Hindu Parishad spokesperson Vinod Bansal. The Madhya Pradesh Ulema Board has also sought a ban on the film for “misrepresenting Islam”.

Singh, who has worked with Khan on popular song Lungi Dance from 2013 film Chennai Express, said artists had much more creative freedom in the past. “Freedom was much more earlier. People may have been less educated but they were far more sensible. They were intellectually wiser and would take things as entertainment. They wouldn’t take anything to heart,” the rapper told PTI.

Citing example of music maestro AR Rahman’s song Rukmani Rukmani from the 1992 feature Roja, Singh said if the track had released in current times there could have been a huge controversy.

“Rahman sir had a song, ‘Rukmani Rukmani shaadi ke baad kya kya hua’… People accepted it. I grew up listening to it, but when I made such lyrics, people started protesting. Now it’s even worse, people have become way too sensitive. I can’t fathom why. It’s just entertainment,” the rapper said.

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Aanand and produced by Yash Raj Films. Billed as “a high-octane spy thriller”, the film also features John Abraham. It will hit the theatres on January 25.

Singh believes people in the past had a better understanding of shayari and poetry.

“People were so intelligent at that time. They understood shayari and never saw it as something dirty. Nowadays, if someone makes songs like ‘Choli ke peeche kya hai’, people will sit on their head and ask, ‘What’s happening?’” On the work front, Singh recently released a recreation of Rahman’s song “Yai Re”. Produced by Tips Music, the new track features Iulia Vantur as the female voice.

First published on: 23-12-2022 at 03:19:54 pm
