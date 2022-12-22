scorecardresearch
Honey Singh says it took him five years to take control of his health: ‘I felt something was off’

Yo Yo Honey Singh opened up about his health struggles in a recent interview and how he is trying to regain his stardom.

Yo Yo Honey Singh opened up about his health struggles.
Honey Singh, who is presently promoting his version of the AR Rahman classic “Yai Re”, recently opened up about his health problems and how he is still struggling to make a comeback. Singh spoke about his struggles and said that when he fell ill in 2014, there was a lot of work going on in his life. The singer has previously opened up about dealing with bipolar disorder.

In a chat with Siddharth Kannan, the “Lungi Dance” singer said that he had to take a break when he started noticing the symptoms. “When I fell ill, a lot was going on in my life. There was tour with Shah Rukh Khan, a show with Star Plus that I had worked on for a year. I had named it Raw Star. I was also doing a film in Punjabi. Lots of things were happening,” he recalled.

The singer added, “Even when I collapsed, when I started having symptoms of bipolar disorder on the sets of Raw Star, I had a lot of confidence that even if nothing is in my control, this would be under my control. I felt something was off with my brain. Something has happened so let me rectify it. My family members said, ‘You are bound by contract. You’ll get sued. There will be a huge loss.’ I said, ‘I don’t want to do anything. Let me fix this.’ It took me five years.”

The rapper said that when he tried to make a comeback, a lot of fans commented on his look and were very unaccepting of him. “I started to make my comeback but things were not working out. I was fat so people said this is not the same look. The songs were working but people were not accepting me. The song ‘Dil Chori Saada Ho Gaya’, which was filmed on Kartik Aaryan, worked. I am not a playback artiste so I don’t even consider that as my own success. I want something of my own,” he said.

Honey Singh said that he does not want to enjoy the success of that one song and feels that the struggle is still on. He said, “The struggle is still on, some songs are working.” The Brown Rang singer credited his fans for standing by him through this phase and said he does not want to keep any secrets from them.

Yo Yo Honey Singh has delivered many hits in the 2010s and is credited with reintroducing the culture of rap in Hindi and Punjabi industry.

