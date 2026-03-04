‘All chill in Dubai’: Honey Singh slams ‘stupid rumours’ while Malaika Arora’s mother witnesses missile interceptions from hotel

As tensions flare cross the Middle East after recent military strikes on Iran, explosions have been reported in several Gulf cities and air travel across the region has faced major disruptions. Amid this, rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh, who is currently in Dubai, reassured fans through social media that he is safe and continuing with his work commitments in the city.

Honey Singh took to Instagram to address speculation about safety in Dubai. In a video shared on his Instagram Stories, the rapper appeared to be relaxing at a restaurant while enjoying a meal.

“All chill in Dubai. Super safe. Don’t believe in stupid rumours in news,” he wrote alongside the clip.

On March 3, he posted a video from inside a recording studio in Dubai. The video showed the rapper surrounded by music equipment and members of his technical team. “We safe in Dubai guys. Working,” he captioned the video.

Malaika Arora’s mother stranded in Dubai

Among those stranded in Dubai is Joyce Arora, the mother of actors Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora. Speaking with Times of India, she shared that she had travelled to the city to celebrate her elder sister’s birthday. However, her planned return to Mumbai on March 3 was cancelled after airlines suspended flights due to the conflict.

Despite the tense situation, Joyce said she still feels secure in Dubai. She even witnessed missile interceptions in the sky, describing the moment as frightening but reassuring in terms of security measures.

“My daughters are in Mumbai, and they know I am in safe hands,” she said, adding that they check on her several times a day.

Now that limited operations have resumed, she hopes to return home soon.

Esha Gupta and Sonal Chauhan return to India

Actors Esha Gupta and Sonal Chauhan, who were also stranded in Dubai, have now safely returned to India.

Esha Gupta confirmed her return through Instagram on Tuesday morning, sharing a heartfelt note with her followers. “Back home. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes. It was very tough to be in the situation we all faced. Truly God’s blessing to be safe!” she wrote.

Recalling the moment chaos erupted on October 28, Esha said she had been at the airport when operations suddenly halted.

“It started when I was at the airport on the 28th (Saturday). By 1 p.m., the airport was closed, chaos all around as none of us knew what had happened. Then the news started coming of the missile attack, and no one knew what the next minute held for us. Strangers consoling each other, all calling their families back home,” she shared.

The actor also praised the calm and professionalism shown by the authorities at Abu Dhabi International Airport, noting that the ground staff and security personnel responded quickly and handled the tense situation with composure.

Meanwhile, Sonal Chauhan, who had earlier sought assistance from the Indian government to return safely, is also back in India.

The actor took to her Instagram Stories to share the update with her followers. She wrote, “Back home in India and feeling deeply grateful. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart for all the love, prayers, and messages. They truly mean so much. I’m safely back in India now. The last few days were challenging, but what I also witnessed was the unbeatable spirit and resilience of Dubai, and that truly comes from the confidence that people have in their government. This time, I felt that confidence too. I’m sincerely grateful to the Dubai authorities for keeping us safe and calm during this difficult time and handling everything with such care and responsibility, and making sure each one of us felt secure and protected. I truly hope this is over soon, because war is never the answer. My heart goes out to everyone facing this difficult time, and I pray for peace and an end to it all.”

Escalating conflict in the Middle East

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran, which led to the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. In response, Iran carried out retaliatory strikes targeting US bases across the Middle East.

The fallout from the attacks disrupted daily life in several Gulf countries. Explosions were reported in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Qatar and Kuwait, and the situation has caused widespread aviation disruptions. Airports across the region temporarily shut down airspace, resulting in hundreds of flights being cancelled or diverted.

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates gradually began restoring air travel, announcing the introduction of “special flights” to help stranded passengers leave.