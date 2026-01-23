‘Homebound’ misses Oscar race in a fierce competition

Director Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound bowed out of the Oscar race at the nomination stage on Thursday. The five nominees announced for the International Feature Film category for the 98th Academy Awards are Brazil’s The Secret Agent, France’s It Was Just an Accident, Norway’s Sentimental Value, Spain’s Sirāt, and Tunisia’s The Voice of Hind Rajab.

Though Homebound, which premiered in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival in May last year, had secured a spot among the 15 films shortlisted for the International Feature Film category last month, competition for the final five nominations was especially fierce.

After winning multiple awards at Cannes, including best director award for Kleber Mendonça Filho and best actor award for Wagner Moura (who is popular for playing Pablo Escobar in the series Narcos), The Secret Agent has steadily gained momentum during the awards season. The Brazilian political drama, set in 1977 when the country was under dictatorship, explores the absurdities of life as Moura, who plays a widower, returns to Recife during a carnival, to be reunited with his son.