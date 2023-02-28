scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Hollywood Critics Association clarifies why Jr NTR was absent from award ceremony: ‘We did invite him, but he is…’

RRR’s “Naatu Naatu” has been nominated in the Best Original Song category at the upcoming 95th Academy Awards. The film recently picked up four awards from the Hollywood Critics Association.

The award ceremony was attended by Rajamouli, actor Ram Charan and music composer MM Keeravani. (Photo: Jr NTR/instagram)

The Hollywood Critics Association on Tuesday issued a clarification about why actor Jr NTR was missing from the recently held ceremony. In a tweet, the HCA said that the actor invited to attend their award ceremony, where SS Rajamouli’s RRR bagged four honours, but could not make it due to prior shooting commitments. At the Hollywood Critics’ Awards 2023, RRR picked up top honours including best international film, best action film, best song and best stunts. The ceremony was attended by Rajamouli, actor Ram Charan and music composer MM Keeravani. The absence of Jr NTR was noted by some fans.

Taking to Twitter, the official account of The Hollywood Critics Association wrote, “Dear RRR fans & supporters, we did invite N. T. Rama Rao Jr. to attend the #HCAFilmAwards but he is shooting a new film in India. He will be receiving his awards from us shortly. Thank you for all your love and support. Sincerely, The Hollywood Critics Association.”

 

When a fan wrote that Jr NTR could not attend the award ceremony as his brother passed away last week, The Hollywood Critics Association said the star was originally shooting a movie when the personal tragedy occured. “He was originally shooting a movie which is why he couldn’t attend. His brother passing happened afterwards and is why he stepped away from the movie. This is what his publicist told us,” they wrote.

In his acceptance speech at the award ceremony, Rajamouli dedicated the win to his fellow filmmakers and said, “It is for all of us to believe we can make international films. Thank you to HCA for that, it means a lot. Thank you very much again. Jai Hind.” RRR’s “Naatu Naatu” has been nominated in the Best Original Song category at the upcoming 95th Academy Awards.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 11:21 IST
