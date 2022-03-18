Holi playlist 2022: Fifteen songs across decades without which the festival of colours is incomplete

What is Holi without your signature Bollywood songs that heighten the vibrancy of the festival of colours? Holi has been an integral part of our movies and filmmakers have used the festival to add vibrancy to their films and as a crucial plot device.

From “Ang Se Ang Lagana” in Darr to “Rang Barse” in Silsila, several Holi songs managed to change the course of the storyline, while also adding to our evergreen playlist. From Rajesh Khanna to Ranbir Kapoor, every top actor has time and again featured in such songs.

As we gear up to bring in the festival this year, we go back to our favourite Holi songs.

Holi Aayi Re Kanhai – Mother India (1957)

Are Ja Re Hat Natkhat – Navrang (1959)

Aaj Na Chhodenge – Kati Patang (1971)

Jai Jai Shiv Shankar – Aap Ki Kasam (1974)

Holi Ke Din – Sholay (1975)

Rang Barse – Silsila (1981)

Ang Se Ang Lagana – Darr (1993)

Holiya Mein Ude Re Gulal (1994)

Soni Soni – Mohabbatein (2000)

Hori Khele Raghuveera – Baghban (2003)

Do Me A Favour – Waqt (2005)

Balam Pichkari – Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

Gori Tu Latth Maar – Toilet – Ek Prem Katha (2017)

Badri Ki Dulhania – Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017)

Jai Jai Shivshankar – War (2019)

What’s you favourite Holi song from this playlist?