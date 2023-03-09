Preity Zinta and Priyanka Chopra celebrate Holi in LA, Abhishek Bachchan hangs out with Kunal Kapoor. Watch

A host of celebrities gathered during this year’s Holi festival at various venues to celebrate the festival of colours. While Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated Holi with their famous friends Preity Zinta and her partner Gene Goodenough in Los Angeles, Abhishek Bachchan partied with close friends and filmmaking buddies Goldie Behl and Kunal Kapoor in the Maximum City. The three friends were soaked in the colour red as they smiled happily for the camera. Kunal had shared the image with the caption, “Rangeele.”

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen celebrating with her adorable sons Jeh and Taimur Ali Khan. Kareena wore a bright green tee, as she flashed a smile with her sons embracing her. She wrote along with the snaps, “Can’t wait for the nap we’re going to have post this fab #holi session 😂😋💁🏻‍♀️ (miss you Saifuuu).”

Telugu star Nani was in Mumbai to promote his upcoming film Dasara. Dressed in a yellow kurta, Nani looked ready for a day of festivities. Kangana Ranaut had a working Holi, which she celebrated on her upcoming film, Chandramukhi’s sets. Dressed simply in a white salwar suit and dark glasses, Kangana was seen applying colours on her cast and crew in the shared video on social media.

Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi threw a Holi party, as they do every year, and invited their family and friends for a fun gathering. In a picture shared by Shabana, Javed Akhtar, his son Farhan Akhtar, actor Tanvi Azmi, filmmaker Baba Azmi and Shibani Dandekar were seen smiling brightly at the lens. Shabana was missing from the scene as she is currently busy filming in Budapest.

TV star Hina Khan also had a nice, intimate Holi celebration with her partner Rocky Jaiswal. Hina looked lovely in traditional white attire as she posed for the camera.