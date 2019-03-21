Toggle Menu
Holi celebrations at the RK Studio over the years, see photoshttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/holi-celebration-at-rk-studio-raj-kapoor-archives-throwback-bollywood-parties-photos-5635407/

Holi celebrations at the RK Studio over the years, see photos

RK Studio hosted some of the biggest Holi parties in Bollywood. These photos from the Express Archives reveal how Holi was an integral part of the studio’s celebrations.

rk studios holi celebration
Raj Kapoor was known for hosting the best and most lavish Holi parties during his time. (Photo: Express Archives)

Holi has always been an important festival for the Indian film fraternity, not just on-screen but off-screen too. While we have had dozens of Holi sequences, songs, and plot twists in our Bollywood films around the festival of colours, our movie stars have never shied away from indulging in the revelries in real life. And one such place that hosted exuberant Holi festivities for decades was the RK Studio.

These photos from the Express Archives reveal how Holi was an integral part of the studio’s celebrations.

Scroll on to see some images of Holi celebrations at the RK Studio over the years:

raj kapoor shashi kapoor rk studios at holi
Shashi Kapoor, Sitara, Rupesh Kumar, music director Jaikishan, Raj Kapoor and Rajendra Kumar during the Holi celebrations at RK Studio. (Photo: Express Archive/BJ Panchal)
amitabh bachchan at rk studios holi
Amitabh Bachchan along with Krishna Raj Kapoor and Neela Devi Kapoor celebrating Holi at the RK Studio. (Photo: Express Archive/BJ Panchal)
holi celebration rajendra kumar rk studios
Rajendra Kumar and Raj Kapoor celebrating Holi at the RK Studio. (Photo: Express Archive)
nargis at rk studios holi photos
Nargis and other female stars celebrating Holi at the RK Studio. (Photo: Express Archive)
festival of holi at rk studios
Gopi Kishan and Daisy Irani dance as Raj Kapoor and Raj Kishore watch during Holi celebrations at the RK Studio. (Photo: Express Archive)
film personalities at holi rk studios
Suresh, Peace Kanwal and David stike a pose while celebrating Holi at the RK Studio. (Photo: Express Archive)
raj kapoor shammi kapoor rk studios holi
Raj Kapoor with brother Shammi Kapoor celebrating Holi at the RK Studio. (Photo: Express Archive)
holi celebration at rk studios
Film personalities take a dip in the sea after celebrating Holi at the RK Studio. (Photo: Express Archive)
raj kapoor photos at rk studios holi
Shammi Kapoor flanked by brother Raj Kapoor and Jaikishan during Holi celebrations at the RK Studio. (Photo: Express Archive)
actors at rk studios holi
Raj Kapoor along with other personalities during Holi celebrations at the RK Studio. (Photo: Express Archive)
rk studios photos old of holi
Shammi Kapoor with his wife Geeta Bali celebrating Holi at the RK Studio. (Photo: Express Archive)
old photos of rk studios holi
Randhir Kapoor with a guest during Holi celebrations at the RK Studio. (Photo: Express Archive)
holi festival rk studios archives
Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor and others celebrating Holi at the RK Studio. (Photo: Express Archive)
rk studios holi pics
Nargis, Nirupa Roy and others celebrating Holi at the RK Studio. (Photo: Express Archive)
holi festival rk studios
Actor Premnath and Sitara Devi celebrating Holi at the RK Studio. (Photo: Express Archive)

The RK Studio was put up for sale by the Kapoors in 2018.

Don't Miss
Casual farm labour shrinks by 40% since 2011-12, total job loss nearly 3 crore: NSSO data shows
Samjhauta Express blast verdict: I feel humiliated, says UP tailor who lost his parents

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Badla box office collection Day 13: Taapsee-Amitabh film continues to remain first choice for moviegoers
2 PM Narendra Modi trailer: Vivek Oberoi starrer shows different phases of Modi's life
3 Luka Chuppi box office collection Day 19: Will Kartik-Kriti film benefit from mid-week holiday?