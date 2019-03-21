Holi celebrations at the RK Studio over the years, see photos

Holi has always been an important festival for the Indian film fraternity, not just on-screen but off-screen too. While we have had dozens of Holi sequences, songs, and plot twists in our Bollywood films around the festival of colours, our movie stars have never shied away from indulging in the revelries in real life. And one such place that hosted exuberant Holi festivities for decades was the RK Studio.

Advertising

These photos from the Express Archives reveal how Holi was an integral part of the studio’s celebrations.

Scroll on to see some images of Holi celebrations at the RK Studio over the years:

The RK Studio was put up for sale by the Kapoors in 2018.