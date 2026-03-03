Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Holi 2026 songs: Top Bollywood Holi songs of all time
Holi 2026 Top Bollywood Songs: From Balam Pichkari to Rang Barse, here's your ultimate Holi playlist to celebrate the festival this year.
Holi 2026 Bollywood Songs: No Holi celebration is complete without the magic of music. Several Bollywood songs perfectly capture the spirit of the festival of colours. From Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’s “Balam Pichkari” to “Rang Barse” from Silsila, there are countless popular Hindi and Bhojpuri tracks to play while celebrating Holi.
Here is a list of top 10 Bollywood and Bhojpuri Holi songs 2026:
1. Rang Barse
One of Amitabh Bachchan’s most iconic songs is “Rang Barse” from the 1981 fil Silsila, also starring Jaya Bachchan and Rekha. Also known as the “National Anthem of Holi”, Rang Barse was sung by Amitabh himself. The folk-influenced music and cheerful lyrics make it one of the most popular Holi songs in cinema history.
2. Balam Pichkari
Yeh Jawani hai Deewani’s “Balam Pichkari” is a popular modern version of old Bollywood Holi songs. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in the spirit of the festival, the track is a whole vibe in itself. The younger generation doesn’t let any Holi party end without playing this banger.
3. Aaj Na Chodenge
Kati Patang’s “Aaj Na Chodenge” is one of Bollywood’s most popular Holi songs and deserves a spot on your Holi 2026 playlist. Featuring Rajesh Khanna, the track brings a vintage charm to celebrations across all age groups.
4. Badri Ki Dulhania
“Badri Ki Dulhania” from Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt’s 2017 rom-com drama Badrinath Ki Dulhania is a high-energy track with a desi twist. The Holi song has the power to make everyone groove on the dance floor. With peppy beats and lyrics, very less modern songs have been able to top this one!
5. Holi Khele Raghuveera
Have you ever been to a Holi party where Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic Holi songs are not played during the celebration? Well, his film Baghban’s “Holi Khele Raghuveera” has been winning hearts for over two decades.
6. Panwadi
One of the latest additions to your 2026 Holi playlist can be “Panwadi” from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The song from the Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer is a mix of romantic words and ready-to-dance beats.
7. Holi Ke Din
Sholay’s “Holi Ke Din” is the best addition to your Holi playlist, for the nostalgic factor. The classic duet by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar can bring joy to any old-school Holi celebration.
8. Do Me A Favour Let’s Play Holi
Another fan-favorite Holi track is “Do Me A Favour Let’s Play Holi” from Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra’s Waqt. While the music video of the song shows their sizzling chemistry, its the lyrics and music that attract you towards it.
9. Lahu Muh Lag Gaya
One of the most romantic Holi tracks for your 2026 playlist is Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela‘s “Lahu Muh Lag Gaya”.
10. Soni Soni Akhiyon Wali
Another unforgettable Holi song that completes the list is “Soni Soni Akhiyon Wali” from Mohabbatein. With Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai drenched in different colours, the track is full of energy. It was sung by Udit Narayan, Jaspinder Narula and others, and composed by Jatin-Lalit.
