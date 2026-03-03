Holi 2026 songs: Top Bollywood Holi songs of all time

Holi 2026 Bollywood Songs: No Holi celebration is complete without the magic of music. Several Bollywood songs perfectly capture the spirit of the festival of colours. From Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’s “Balam Pichkari” to “Rang Barse” from Silsila, there are countless popular Hindi and Bhojpuri tracks to play while celebrating Holi.

Here is a list of top 10 Bollywood and Bhojpuri Holi songs 2026:

1. Rang Barse

One of Amitabh Bachchan’s most iconic songs is “Rang Barse” from the 1981 fil Silsila, also starring Jaya Bachchan and Rekha. Also known as the “National Anthem of Holi”, Rang Barse was sung by Amitabh himself. The folk-influenced music and cheerful lyrics make it one of the most popular Holi songs in cinema history.