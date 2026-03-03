Holi 2026 Bollywood Celebration Live Updates: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar celebrate festival of colours

Here's how Bollywood stars are celebrating Holi this year.

Holi 2026 Celebration Live Updates: Holi 2026 is here! The air in Mumbai is thick with the scent of gulal and the beat of dhols as Bollywood has once again turned the festival of colours into a vibrant spectacle. From intimate family moments to star-studded gatherings, social media is already coloured in shades of pink, green and yellow as celebrities share how they’re celebrating the day.

Some stars are keeping it cosy at home with loved ones, while others are stepping out to greet the paparazzi, drenched in gulal and festive cheer.

Story continues below this ad From new parents Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrating their first Holi after welcoming their baby boy, to veteran icons Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar hosting their much-anticipated annual bash attended by a host of industry friends, Bollywood’s festive spirit is in full swing. Also Read – Holi 2026 songs: Top Bollywood Holi songs of all time Instagram is also filled with vibrant photos and heartfelt wishes from stars like Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, and Randeep Hooda, perfectly capturing the celebratory mood. Ranbir Kapoor was also spotted celebrating Holi with friends in Mumbai’s Pali Hill. His daughter, Raha Kapoor, also joined in the colourful fun, enjoying the festival alongside her father. Close friends Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, as well as Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, were also seen coming together to mark the occasion. Live Updates Mar 3, 2026 07:25 PM IST Holi 2026 Bollywood Celebration Live Updates: Katrina Kaif celebrates first Holi as mom On Tuesday, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal marked their first Holi since welcoming their son, Vihaan. See photo here

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd