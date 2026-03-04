From RK Studio’s wild bashes to Shah Rukh Khan pushing Gauri in water: Iconic photos that define Bollywood’s legendary Holi legacy

Holi and Bollywood share a long, colourful history. Over the decades, several unforgettable images have captured the industry’s biggest stars celebrating the festival with unmatched enthusiasm. Both on-screen and off-screen, Holi celebrations have always been a lively topic of discussion among Bollywood celebrities and fans alike.

When it comes to iconic Holi parties, the industry’s gatherings are nothing short of legendary. From the grand celebrations hosted at RK Studio by the legendary Raj Kapoor, to the vibrant festivities at the Bachchan residence led by Amitabh Bachchan. In recent years, the tradition has been carried forward by celebrated duo Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi, whose Holi gatherings continue to draw the who’s who of the film fraternity.

One of the most viral moments features Shah Rukh Khan playfully pushing Gauri Khan into a pool at a star-studded Holi bash. The candid frame, filled with laughter and splashes of colour, perfectly captures the fun side of the festival.

At a time when Holi celebrations are often limited to curated events and exclusive social gatherings, some of Bollywood’s legendary Holi parties deserve a nostalgic revisit. From colour-soaked studio lawns to star-studded bungalow bashes, these celebrations once defined the festive spirit of the film industry. Here’s a look at 10 iconic photos that continue to capture and define Bollywood’s vibrant Holi legacy.

RK Studio’s Holi parties

Recalling those vibrant celebrations at RK Studio, actor Karisma Kapoor once shared, “Bachpan mein, actually Holi is one of my favourite festivals. Mera pura bachpan, I used to go to RK Studios for my Dadaji’s Holi parties,” fondly remembering the grand gatherings hosted by her grandfather Raj Kapoor.

Echoing the same sentiment, Ranbir Kapoor once added, “What I have heard is that, not just the actors and actresses, it was everybody in the film industry. Even the people working in camera, production, everybody used to come and celebrate together,” highlighting how the festival brought the entire film fraternity under one roof.

The RK Studio’s Holi, hosted by Raj Kapoor, remains among Bollywood’s most iconic festive traditions. These celebrations went far beyond the Kapoor family circle and were known to attract some of the biggest names in the industry. Even in old monochrome photographs, the infectious energy of those gatherings is unmistakable — full of colours, music, dance, and unfiltered joy. Guests didn’t just apply gulal; they famously splashed water and even tossed each other into tubs, making it a truly spirited affair.

Story continues below this ad

Year after year, the festivities saw the presence of Kapoor family members and prominent personalities such as Shammi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Prem Chopra, Prem Nath, Sitara Devi, Amitabh Bachchan, Nargis, Rajendra Kumar, and Nirupa Roy, among others. The Kapoor women — Krishna Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Geeta Bali, and Babita — were also frequently seen in rare photos and videos from these unforgettable celebrations.

(Photo: Express Archive) (Photo: Express Archive)

(Photo: Express Archive) (Photo: Express Archive)

(Photo: Express Archive) (Photo: Express Archive)

(Photo: Express Archive) (Photo: Express Archive)

(Photo: Express Archive) (Photo: Express Archive)

(Photo: Express Archive) (Photo: Express Archive)

(Photo: Express Archive) (Photo: Express Archive)

Amitabh Bachchan too, was often seen joining the Kapoor family’s legendary Holi celebrations at RK Studio. The annual gatherings hosted by the Kapoors were once among the most anticipated events in the industry.

Amitabh Bachchan along with Krishna Raj Kapoor and Neela Devi Kapoor celebrating Holi at the RK Studio. (Photo: Express Archive/BJ Panchal) Amitabh Bachchan along with Krishna Raj Kapoor and Neela Devi Kapoor celebrating Holi at the RK Studio. (Photo: Express Archive/BJ Panchal)

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s Holi Celebration

A throwback clip of a young Shah Rukh Khan playfully convincing Gauri Khan to dunk herself into a pool of coloured water resurfaces online every year around Holi. The viral video from SRK’s iconic Holi bash also features filmmaker Subhash Ghai and Karan Johar joining in the celebrations. In the same clip, Shah Rukh is seen dancing with David Dhawan, Chunky Pandey and several other industry friends, capturing the carefree and high-spirited vibe of Bollywood’s Holi parties in the ’90s.

(Photo: SRK fanpage) (Photo: SRK fanpage)

(Photo: SRK fanpage) (Photo: SRK fanpage)

(Photo: SRK fanpage) (Photo: SRK fanpage)

(Photo: SRK fanpage) (Photo: SRK fanpage)

(Photo: SRK fanpage) (Photo: SRK fanpage)

(Photo: SRK fanpage) (Photo: SRK fanpage)

(Photo: SRK fanpage) (Photo: SRK fanpage)

Bachchans’ Holi celebration

Amitabh Bachchan’s Holi celebration too was a fun-filled one. The actor, his wife Jaya Bachchan, and kids Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan were seen enjoying the festival of colour and several photos photos were shared on social media almost every year.

Story continues below this ad

Few actors are as closely identified with on-screen Holi celebrations as Amitabh Bachchan. Over the years, Big B featured in some of the most memorable cinematic Holi sequences. One of the most enduring Holi tracks is “Rang Barse” from Silsila. Amitabh once revealed this song has deep personal roots and shared, “That’s a legacy of my father. I learnt of this song through him.” He shared how he used to sing Rang Barse and Mere Angnein Mein at family Holi gatherings long before the songs reached the big screen, and that directors like Yash Chopra noticed them and included them in films.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Years later, he again delivered a memorable Holi number with “Holi Khele Raghuveera Awadh Mein” in Baghban. Music director Aadesh Shrivastava explained that he had heard the traditional song sung by both Amitabh and his father during real celebrations, and that inspired him to recreate it for the film. “I had heard Amitji and his father sing this traditional Holi song,” he said.

Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s Holi party

Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s Holi party also holds an iconic place in fans’ memories. The couple still hosts small gatherings for their close family members and friends, along with Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar in attendance.

Ambani Holi Bash

Isha Ambani-hosted 2020 Holi bash too saw many known Bollywood stars like Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vicky Kaushal, Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Madhuri Dixit Nene among others.

My first Holi! (Five days early) So much fun celebrating with such incredible people here in my second home in India. #holi pic.twitter.com/3psf0CKj3D — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) March 6, 2020

Priyanka Chopra’s Holi

There’s also a widely shared image of Priyanka Chopra celebrating Holi with infectious energy, covered head-to-toe in vibrant gulal. Despite being based in Los Angeles, she has continued to keep the festive spirit alive, often sharing glimpses of intimate Holi celebrations abroad — proving that no matter where she is in the world, the colours of the festival follow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Story continues below this ad

Ranveer Singh’s 2018 Party for Pharrell Williams

A highly modern and vibrant photo captured Ranveer Singh hosting international music star Pharrell Williams, introducing him to the unfiltered madness of an Indian Holi celebration. In 2018, Ranveer threw a star-studded Holi bash with Pharrell as the guest of honour, marking the singer’s very first Holi party.

The colourful celebration was attended by several well-known faces including VJ Anusha, Sara Todd, Mini Mathur and Ananya Panday, among others. Photos from the lively party — filled with neon gulal, stylish outfits and high-energy dancing — flooded social media at the time, quickly turning the celebration into one of Bollywood’s most talked-about modern Holi moments.

Together, these iconic images reflect not just colour and celebration, but the camaraderie, legacy, and larger-than-life charm that make Bollywood’s Holi parties truly unforgettable.