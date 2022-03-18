Holi 2022: Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty, Karisma Kapoor bring in the festival of colours. See photos

Indian celebrities were soaked in the colours of Holi on Friday. From television to films, every star wished their fans whilst also sharing photos and videos with their loved ones.

Newly weds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar celebrated their first Holi embracing each other. Filmmaker duo Raj and DK also enjoyed a Holi party in the company of actors Dulquer Salmaan and Shreya Dhanwanthary. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture with wife Jaya Bachchan. Soha Ali Khan and Esha Deol celebrated the festival with their kids – Inaaya and, Radhya and Miraya respectively. Celebs like Ayan Mukerji, Maniesh Paul, Rubina Dilaik, Neha Dhupia, Taapsee Pannu and others also wished their followers on social media with Holi photos.

Riding high on the success of The Kashmir Files, its team including actor Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi and director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri celebrated the festival together. Actor Karisma Kapoor also had a special Holi wish. She took fans on a nostalgia trip by posting a black-and-white throwback click with her parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita when she was a little girl.

Check out how stars celebrated Holi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Deol Takhtani (@imeshadeol)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pankaj Tripathi (@pankajtripathi)

Actor Shriya Saran had a unique Holi wish for her fans. She shared a dance performance dedicated to Lord Krishna.

Shilpa Shetty posted a video of her kids Viaan and Samisha playing Holi with flower petals. In the caption, she wrote, “May all your worries and grief burn away in the Holika fire. It is the season of new beginnings, a new harvest, a new moon, and a new zeal for life… May you be showered with all the colours of happiness and love. Happy Holi to you and your dear ones!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shriya Saran (@shriya_saran1109)

Also watch | Holi playlist 2022: Fifteen songs across decades without which the festival of colours is incomplete

Earlier in the day, Kareena Kapoor had posted a click with her younger son Jeh from her beach vacation. Even Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif gave a sneak peek into their family celebration.