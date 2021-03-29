Holi 2021: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate festival with his parents, Jimmy Fallon shares throwback video with actor

Priyanka Chopra may be in London to shoot for her upcoming series Citadel, but the actor made sure she brought India and Holi to her along with her family. Both Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas shared photos of their Holi celebration with his parents. The actor, while wishing Happy Holi to her friends and followers, shared photos from her celebration with the family, where they are seen smeared in colours.

In one of the photos shared by the global star, Nick and her in-laws are all seen dressed in white, with colours all over them. Priyanka is also seen holding a water gun and has her arms around Nick, who also sports the traditional teeka on his forehead. The Jonas parents look joyous as they posed in front of the camera with their kids. She topped it up with pictures of colours and other festive decorations at their home.

Sharing the photos Priyanka Chopra added a word of caution also for her fans. She wrote, “Holi, the festival of colours is one of my favourites 😘 Hope we can all celebrate it with our loved ones, but in our HOMES! #HappyHoli everyone❤️.”

Nick Jonas, who seems to have started enjoying Indian culture and festivities also posted the same photos with the caption, “Happy Holi! From our family to yours! #holi.”

Popular chat show host Jimmy Fallon also shared a throwback video with Priyanka Chopra of their little Holi celebration a couple of years back. In the video, The White Tiger actor first gets Fallon to try thandai, a special Holi drink, made of dry fruits. And as he hesitantly starts applying colours, Priyanka cheekily smears it all over his face making him call her ‘sick’. The actor while grooving shouts ‘Happy Holi’, as Jimmy joins her to wish his viewers.

Priyanka Chopra, a few days back, announced the opening of her New York based Indian restaurant, Sona. The actor had taken to her Instagram page to write a long post of gratitude, thanking her team, along with husband Nick Jonas, for giving wings to her dream.